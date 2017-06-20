RB Leipzig impressed fans all over Europe by storming to second in the Bundesliga last season.

The club had only been promoted to Germany's top league the season before, and incredibly went unbeaten in their first 13 matches.

The run saw them break the record for the longest undefeated streak of a promoted team to the Bundesliga.

Leipzig also managed to hold of Borussia Dortmund to finish the season behind only Bayern Munich, who eventually ran away with the title.

To add to the achievement of finishing second in their debut Bundesliga season, the club should have also gained automatic qualification to next year's Champions League.

However, there were some complications that threatened Leipzig with being banned from UEFA competition.

And that was all down to Red Bull Salzburg, who won the Austrian Bundesliga title on Saturday. RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg are both owned by the same company, Red Bull.

Under UEFA rules, clubs with strong links to one another are prohibited from playing in the same competition during the same season.

Understandably, UEFA deems Leipzig and Salzburg to be strongly linked, despite playing in different leagues.

European football's governing body had a decision to make. The UEFA administration have now made a final call on if both teams can feature in next year's Champions League.

And it's a decision that will please Leipzig fans.

In a statement released on Tuesday, UEFA said:

"The Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has decided to accept the admission of both FC Salzburg and RB Leipzig to the UEFA Champions League 2017/18, having found that Article 5 (Integrity of the competition) of the competition regulations is not breached."

It's a decision that will go down well with not just Leipzig followers, but fans all across Europe, who will get the chance to see the team who stormed the Bundesliga last season playing against the best.

