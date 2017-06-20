Based on what we’ve been seeing on Monday Night RAW over the past few weeks, it’s safe to assume that Seth Rollins will compete at the first ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view and looks set to do battle with Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds has targeted The Kingslayer following on from the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules where they – alongside Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe – had the chance to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Champion.

ROLLINS VS WYATT?

Rollins does have something to celebrate, though, as he was officially revealed as the cover star for WWE 2K18, the latest release in the flagship WWE video game franchise.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

This week, Rollins received three stitches to his face after an altercation with Wyatt, and one thing fans haven’t shied away from is the fact that WWE has mishandled Wyatt ever since he debuted on the main roster.

It’s clear, he hasn’t lived up to potential – despite a short run as WWE Champion – and he really isn’t to blame for that.

Article continues below

However, Rollins doesn’t think it’s too big of a deal; citing his connection with the fans as the reason why he’s still over and admits you can’t always win everything in WWE.

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Rollins said: “That’s just how the cookie crumbles sometimes, you can’t win them all, you can’t lose them all.

“So, I think that sometimes it’s about you yourself and how you approach the situations and your character and how it ties them together and I think Bray Wyatt is always going to be this creepy - and he’s always going to have an attachment to our fan base.

“You know, every night I go out there and I see him and the cell phones and there’s a million cell phones in the arena so he’s obviously is doing something right to connect with our audience that way.

“So, you can’t win them all the time and you can’t lose them all so we shouldn’t worry about all that too much, Bray Wyatt seems to be doing Bray Wyatt.”

That’s an important factor to take into account, and it’s similar to what’s being said about Roman Reigns.

Fans still react to Wyatt, which means WWE won’t be changing their approach. With The Big Dog, the only time to start worrying is when WWE fans stop reacting completely.

Granted, we can’t take Wyatt as seriously now because he always falls at the final hurdle after talking up a good game, but things can change quickly in WWE and it may not be long before he’s a real force on RAW

What do you make of Seth Rollins’ verdict on WWE’s handling of Bray Wyatt? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

For a chance to ‘BE LIKE NO ONE’ and play the game before the official release date, click here to visit the official WWE 2K website to pre-order the game.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms