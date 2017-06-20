GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Liverpool fans are angry with the shirt number Mohamed Salah will be given

After weeks of negotiating, Liverpool appear to have finally landed Mohamed Salah from Roma.

The deal is likely to surpass the £35 million they spent on Andy Carroll in 2011, making Salah the club’s record signing.

The Egyptian will arrive in the UK later today and is expected to complete his medical on Wednesday, before signing a five-year contract.

Of course, Liverpool came within inches of signing Salah back in 2014 before he eventually opted to sign for Chelsea for just £12 million.

While he wasn’t given too many opportunities at Stamford Bridge, he’s impressed in the previous three seasons in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma (on loan), before signing permanently for the latter.

In the past two campaigns, Salah has scored 34 goals and certainly looks a different player to what Chelsea fans saw during his time in west London.

And Liverpool fans are so excited about his arrival that plenty of them will be planning to buy the new strip with his name on the back of it.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-ROMA-JUVENTUS

But what number will Salah be wearing?

Well, according to reports, he has requested the number nine shirt.

The winger wore the number 11 at Roma but that shirt is currently occupied by Roberto Firmino meaning Salah will take number nine.

Why Liverpool aren't happy

But Liverpool fans aren’t happy with this.

Why?

Because they now think that Jurgen Klopp won’t be signing a striker this number if he’s willing to give up the vacant number nine.

Liverpool v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Liverpool supporters are desperate for a prolific striker to sign this summer with Firmino struggling in front of goal at times last season. And they feel that giving away that shirt means a number nine won’t be arriving.

And they’re not happy. Check out the reaction:

Reports earlier this week suggested that Klopp could be keen to reunite with Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the striker seemingly wanting to leave the Bundesliga giants.

However, the Times are reporting that Klopp won’t be making an approach for the Gabon international.

Elsewhere, the Reds have been linked with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette as an answer to their striking problems but it seems there won’t be a world-class forward arriving this summer.

Instead, they will have to make do with Salah as number nine.

