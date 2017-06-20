Official online NBA destination in the UK

Report: Cleveland Cavaliers working on a trade for Chicago Bulls superstar Jimmy Butler

It's already shaping up to be a crazy offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers after general manager David Griffin parted ways with the team on Monday.

For a team that has been linked to Indiana Pacers star Paul George and New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony this offseason, the rumors continue to swirl, but now nothing is likely to happen until a new GM is in place.

However, that hasn't stopped the team from being linked to a new superstar, as ESPN reports the Cavs could make a different blockbuster trade.

According to ESPN.com sources, the Cavaliers may have Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler at the top of their wish list this summer, and could offer up Kevin Love in any potential deal:

"It's believed that the Cavaliers, by offering All-Star forward Kevin Love, could recruit a third team that would supply the sort of young players and/or draft picks sure to be more appealing to Chicago than the limited trade assets on Cleveland's roster," ESPN's Marc Stein reported.

That third team could be the Phoenix Suns, who have plenty of assets in the form of draft picks and young players to help facilitate a mega-deal like Butler-to-Cleveland.

Houston Rockets v Chicago Bulls

Butler averaged 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in what was the best season of his young career so far. He led the Bulls to a 41-41 regular-season record but couldn't help Chicago finish a huge upset of the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Three-team trades are often difficult to finalize, so this deal is still a long way away from coming to fruition, but it sounds like the Cavaliers are serious about switching things up this summer.

After falling to the Golden State Warriors in five games in this year's NBA Finals, the Cavaliers are playing catch-up. Golden State added Kevin Durant to a star-studded lineup last year, but the Cavs don't have the salary cap room to make a huge addition without also subtracting from the 2016-17 lineup.

Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers

With rumors swirling that LeBron James may want to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, the Cavs need to capitalize on having him around now. That forces the team to go for broke in 2017-18, as they may not have the four-time MVP in Cleveland much longer.

Adding Butler would certainly be a good start toward putting together a 2018 title contender, but the Cavaliers would then have to replace some of the rebounding Love provided, as Butler isn't as good in that area of the game as Love is.

It's still early and the NBA Draft hasn't happened yet, but it's already shaping up to be a wild and unpredictable summer in Believeland.

