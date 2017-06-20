The NBA has gone into overdrive as it prepares for the NBA Draft on Thursday and free agency beginning on July 1.

Rumor season is in full swing, with a blockbuster trade between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers opening to gates to what's become a crazy draft week. The Cleveland Cavaliers followed that up by parting ways with its general manager, who was reportedly "elbow deep" in trying to acquire Jimmy Butler for Cleveland hours prior.

The New York Knicks are striking while the iron is hot and tossed its name into the rumor mill hat. Add the Knicks to the list of teams that are weighing major trade options with the draft only days away, considering a move that would alter the future of the franchise.

Knicks president Phil Jackson is "weighing the possibility" of trading Kristaps Porzingis, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, inspiring a batch of suitors to prepare to put in a call to New York to see what it would take to nab one of the NBA's highest-regarded young talents.

Porzingis is a unicorn among the NBA's big men, standing 7'3 and showing impressive range out to the three-point line to go with an impressive offensive profile. What makes him unique is that he's also an ever-improving defender, using his size effectively to alter and blocks shots.

Kristaps averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 35.7 percent from deep on 4.8 attempts per game last season, proving he's a versatile force in his second year in the NBA.

The Knicks could get a huge return for Porzingis but trading him going into his Junior year in the NBA is a tough pill to swallow. Kristaps turns 22 in August and shows incredible promise, seemingly being the exact kind of young player the Knicks need to build around.

But New York is stuck between a rebuild and trying to compete, at a crossroads with their star player Carmelo Anthony who could be on the way out as soon as this summer via trade. Jackson was clear during his exit interview that the Knicks would prefer to ship Anthony out this summer, which had an ugly domino effect.

Jackson's comments to media reached Porzingis. who then decided to skip his exit interview with the franchise and went home to Europe for the summer. The Knicks have not reached out to him since, adding another layer to consider while Jackson ponders trading one of the NBA's best young players.