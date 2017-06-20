British boxer Billy Joe Saunders has caused controversy this week by allowing his young son behind the wheel of his 4x4.

The 27-year-old has been WBO middleweight champion since December 2015, when he beat Andy Lee on a majority decision.

The win took his career record to 23-0, and he has only been in the ring once since. That was when he beat Russian Artur Akavov in December the following year, to defend his title.

The Brit won by Unanimous Decision after 12 rounds and gained many admirers after taking the mic shortly after his fight to apologise to fans for his poor performance, despite picking up the victory.

Due to Saunders being unable to secure fights against both Avtandil Khurtsidze and Gennady Golovkin, it appears he's been taking some family time outside of the ring.

The 27-year-old often posts videos on social media of himself training with his son, Stevie, but his latest family video has not gone down well on Twitter.

It shows Stevie on his own in a Range Rover, driving at high speeds across a field while Saunders records the whole incident.

Although he is breaking no law by letting his son drive on private property, many followers were quick to point out that it was still very dangerous.

The video can be seen below.

Even his fans struggled to defend the boxer over his video, with many pointing out how reckless it was.

It's not clear when Saunders will next get into the ring. However, he has been exchanging insults with both Canelo Alvarez and Golovkin this week.

According to the Daily Mail, the Brit interrupted a discussion of the pairs much-anticipated super-fight in Las Vegas, asking why Alvarez had turned down previous offers to fight his next opponent.

As an interpreter started translating the Mexican's reply from Spanish, Saunders reportedly shouted:

"Don't bother with that. I know what you said, that you s*** yourself."

Alvarez hit back, insulting the WBO middleweight champion over his current appearance.

"I didn't even recognise you. I suggest you lose a lot of pounds before you think about fighting anyone."

Clearly not happy with the reaction he received from the Mexican, Saunders turned to Golovkin and asked why he pulled out of fighting him twice this summer.

"I wanted you as an opponent for a June or July fight in my country (Kazakhstan) to help me focus on the real drama fight with Canelo," Golovkin responded.

"Both times your team told me you had no chance of you being fit and ready. You talk too much instead of fighting."

And if he was hoping to secure a fight against the winner of September's fight, he'll be waiting for a while.

"I've wasted too much of my time on you already," Golovkin told him before the end of the London launch.

