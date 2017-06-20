On Monday, Seth Rollins announced on ESPN SportsCenter that he would be the cover star of WWE 2K18, which is set to be released later this year.

The Architect now joins the likes of The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar on the list of superstars that have graced the cover of the video game, another amazing honor to add to his growing list since he joined the WWE.

Rollins is very deserving of the cover star, as he has already played a huge impact on WWE's history since joining the company back in 2010.

Through moments in NXT, to being part of The Shield and The Authority, to becoming Mr. Money in the Bank and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Rollins has seen it all and has defeated some big names along the way.

Here are the top five moments of Seth Rollins' career in the WWE so far.

5. Defeating An Icon - Night of Champions - 2015

Only three superstars can say they have faced Sting in a match in the WWE - Triple H, Big Show, and Seth Rollins. Only one of these three can say they have defeated The Icon, and that is The Architect.

At Night of Champions in 2015, Rollins had back-to-back matches against Cena and Sting. After losing the United States Championship to The Cenation Leader, Rollins then successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight title against The Icon with a clean finish win.

Although Sting never wrestled again due to a neck injury he picked up in this match, it was still a career-defining moment for The Architect.

4. First ever NXT Champion - 2012

NXT couldn't be the fantastic show it is today if there wasn't any ground work laid down before it. Those foundations came in the form of Rollins as NXT Champion.

The Architect became the first ever NXT Champion in July 2012 after winning the NXT "Gold Rush" tournament. He faced Drew McIntyre, Michael McGillicutty (also known as Curtis Axel), and Jinder Mahal on his way to becoming the champion.

Rollins would hold onto the title for 134 days before losing it to Big E Langston in December later that year.

3. Winner Takes All - SummerSlam - 2015

Fast forward three years and Rollins was WWE World Heavyweight Champion, walking into SummerSlam for a match against John Cena, who was the United States Champion, in a Winner Takes All match.

With a little help from a chair-wielding Jon Stewart, The Architect defeated The Leader of the Cenation and became the first and only superstar to date to hold both championships simultaneously.

2. Turning on The Shield - 2014

In what turned out to be one of the most memorable heel turns of all time, in June 2014, Rollins did what many fans of The Shield thought was unthinkable.

After The Shield had defeated Evolution at Payback, Triple H and Randy Orton confronted Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring, where The Game said those now famous words: "There's always a Plan B."

With a chair, The Architect attacked his Shield brothers from behind, turning heel in the process, joining The Authority once more, while simultaneously bringing an end to one of the best WWE stables of all-time.

1. Money in the Bank Cash-In at WrestleMania - 2015

Seth Rollins' best year in WWE so far has to be 2015, as not only did he defeat Sting and become the first superstar to hold both the WWE World Heavyweight and United States Championships at the same time, but he also became the first person ever to cash in their Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania.

During the WWE World Heavyweight title match between Brock Lesnar and Reigns, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and made the match a Triple Threat. He would then win the match by pinning his former Shield brother, and not Lesnar, who was the champion at the time.

So not only did Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but he did so successfully, which is why this is his greatest moment in his WWE career to date, and it's going to be a difficult one to beat.

What is your favourite Seth Rollins WWE moment? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

