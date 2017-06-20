GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Walker and Alderweireld.

GiveMeSport readers vote for the best Premier League defender of 2016-17 season

If you asked any fan which two Premier League clubs have the best defences, the majority will say Tottenham Hotspur and champions Chelsea, in any order.

Manchester United tied with Spurs for the best defensive record last season, both conceding 29 goals, but you’d take Chelsea’s defensive options over the Red Devils’.

That said, there’s an expectation that Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof can form a partnership akin to that of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

Bailly is 23-years old; Lindelof, who has arrived in a £30 million deal from Benfica is a year young. If they hit the ground running together, Man United’s centre-back duo could be sorted for the next decade.

But that’s one for the future. Right now, GiveMeSport has decided to take a look at the season just passed.

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

The Undertaker's daughter brilliantly suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea’s defence, a back three that mainly consisted of David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta, conceded 33 goals in 38 Premier League matches en route to the club’s title success.

It wasn’t as resilient as the Chelsea side of 2004-05, which conceded just 15 goals under Jose Mourinho, but it was enough.

Yet it wouldn’t be a surprise if Antonio Conte signed a new centre-back in the summer.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Chelsea could sign a new CB

John Terry has left following the expiration of his contract and it remains to be seen whether Kurt Zouma has a future at Stamford Bridge.

Gary Cahill is 31-years-old and, as the stats prove, there were better options than David Luiz.

Luiz, was performed better than many expected, was included in a GMS poll for the Premier League’s defender of the season, alongside Azpilicueta and Spurs pair Toby Alderweireld and Kyle Walker.

p1bj3afdn1rghf571hjouem1ghj9.jpg

The votes

Here’s how the votes went:

Luiz: 8,100 votes

Alderweireld: 3,500 votes

Azpilicueta: 2,700 votes

Walker: 623 votes

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Stats show Azpilicueta should have been #1

Luiz won, rather convincingly, picking up more than double the number of votes
Alderweireld received.

Using stats provided by Squawka, a breakdown of the four players shows that, while Luiz did impress, the award perhaps should have gone to his teammate, Azpilicueta.

Or Alderweireld, who outperformed Luiz when it came to number of tackles won, blocks and number of fouls committed.

Check out the stats below.

Tackles won

Luiz: 28
Azpilicueta: 66
Alderweireld: 32
Walker: 53

Interceptions

Luiz: 69
Azpilicueta: 71
Alderweireld: 24
Walker: 36

Blocks

Luiz: 15
Azpilicueta: 8
Alderweireld: 22
Walker: 7

Clearances

Luiz: 171
Azpilicueta: 140
Alderweireld: 167
Walker: 100

Defensive errors

Luiz: 1
Azpilicueta: 0
Alderweireld: 2
Walker: 2

Fouls committed

Luiz: 29
Azpilicueta: 27
Alderweireld: 9
Walker: 36

Goals scored

Luiz: 1
Azpilicueta: 1
Alderweireld: 1
Walker: 0

So Azpilicueta outperformed Luiz when it came to tackles won and interceptions made, which are arguably the two most important statistics listed.

The Spaniard was the only defender not to make a single error and conceded two fewer fouls than his teammate.

So we’re giving this us to you, Cesar.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Who was the best defender in the Premier League last season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
David Luiz
Cesar Azpilicueta
Tottenham Hotspur
Kyle Walker
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Liverpool
Arsenal
Chelsea
Toby Alderweireld

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

The Undertaker's daughter brilliantly suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Mats Hummels' response to this incredible Peter Crouch tweet is perfect

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

