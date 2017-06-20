Mohamed Salah’s Premier League spell wasn’t exactly the best, was it?

Okay, so the Egyptian was drip-fed game time under Jose Mourinho but he failed to adapt to English football, nevertheless.

Since returning to Italy though, Salah has reminded supporters why he made a Premier League switch in the first place. As a result, it should come as no surprise that he has been offered an olive branch and a second chance.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

It’s no secret that Salah is being tracked by Liverpool and it seems the Reds are willing to shatter their transfer record to ensure the deal goes through. After all, their first bid of £26 million was swiftly pooh-poohed by AS Roma.

The Serie A demanded an increased fee of £32 million and it seems, in spite of initial reservations, Liverpool are set to oblige.

Article continues below

Given the £5 million worth of add-ons that would come as part of the deal, it would eclipse the club’s £36 million raid of Sadio Mane last season.

With Manchester City already spending big this summer and Manchester United even being linked to Cristiano Ronaldo, is Salah really the man for Liverpool? Well, you’d be surprised.

To say the 24-year-old has kicked on since bidding farewell to Chelsea would be putting it mildly. Across two seasons in the Italian capital, Salah has amassed 34 strikes – an admirable achievement from often-wide positions.

Moreover, as highlighted by the Mirror, such statistics put Liverpool’s current roster to shame. In fact, when you combine goals and assists, there is simply no competition.

During 2016-17, Salah racked up 19 goals and seven assists – a total of 26.

The best Liverpool can offer in the way of competition proves Philippe Coutinho who waits in the wings with a comparatively mild tally of 20. With 18 respectively, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane can be found sharing the bronze medal.

Adam Lallana (15), Divock Origi (10) and Daniel Sturridge (5) comprise the remainder of the list.

It certainly bodes well and when you compare his stats to that of Mane, perhaps justifies his weighty price tag. Not only should it encourage Jurgen Klopp but send a sound warning to rival clubs that may have initially rubbished the move.

That being said, the statistics should of course be taken with a pinch of salt. For all the undoubted quality that Salah has been displaying, Serie A simply cannot rival the Premier League for competitivity and physicality.

As a result, the question will remain as to whether the 24-year-old will be able to make it second time lucky on English shores and Liverpool hold out to complete the deal.

If he can transfer his Italian form to the Premier League though, then Liverpool won’t be far from the title challenge they are so desperate to wage.

Do you think Mohamed Salah is the right man for Liverpool? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms