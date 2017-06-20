Seth Rollins may be the cover star for WWE 2K18, but he'll be glad he took his photos for the video game before the events of this week's Monday Night RAW.

Following the announcement he made earlier in the day on ESPN SportsCenter, The Architect appeared on RAW this week to talk more about his latest news before he was interrupted by one Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt appeared on the big screen to deliver a cryptic promo about Rollins' achievements and that he is the man of the people, saying he was contradicting himself because he's none of those things.

Rollins then responded back and called Wyatt a coward, which angered the Eater of Worlds and he made his way down to the ring. However, The Architect was waiting for him as the lights came back on and he dived on him from the top rope.

He was successful in his actions as he caught Wyatt off guard, but it came at a price as it was later revealed Rollins had a cut on his left check.

WWE then released a video of the two-time WWE Champion receiving treatment on his check, which required three stitches.

Rollins' sneak attack surprised Wyatt on RAW, and it looks as though these two will feud towards a match at Great Balls of Fire next month.

The rivalry between The Architect and the Eater of Worlds began a few weeks ago following the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules to determine the number one contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

This match was won by Samoa Joe, and while he was being confronted backstage, Rollins referred to Wyatt as a false prophet, which angered The New Face of Fear and resulted in him distracting the former Shield member in the RAW main event on that night against The Destroyer.

This will be the first time Rollins and Wyatt have met in singles competition, as they have met before when they were both a member of their previous respective stables in the form of The Shield and The Wyatt Family.

Alongside the highly-anticipated Universal title match between Lesnar and Joe, Rollins vs Wyatt is another match which WWE fans will look forward to at July's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view next month.

Are you looking forward to possibly seeing Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt at Great Balls of Fire?

