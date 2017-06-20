SmackDown Live's Money in the Bank pay-per-view made way for a few interesting title scenarios down the road, with Baron Corbin and Carmella capturing title opportunities.

The first-ever women's Money in the Bank match had a major blemish, though, with James Ellsworth interfering and getting the briefcase to Carmella. A moment that was meant to help promote the growth of the Women's division was seemingly swiped away.

That's led to a major controversy following the result, with WWE talent questioning how they could book what should've been a clean moment for the women to prove themselves. Instead, a man ultimately decided the fate of the match, which has ignited a fire following the pay-per-view.

WWE superstars, especially the women, were outraged with Ellsworth's involvement in taking the briefcase done. SmackDown Live co-GM's Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon were just as livid over the situation:

Legendary wrestling figure Jim Ross weighed in on the outcome of the women's Money in the Bank match - along with the rest of the pay-per view - in his latest blog update. Ross, who's seen just about everything, had an interesting perspective on it.

"Unlike some fans who follow me on Twitter, and thanks if you do, I am more interested in execution and effort than I am the results of most matches including the MITB bouts Sunday night. This PPV was one primarily positioned to future developing storylines with SummerSlam in particular in WWE's creative cross hairs," Ross wrote.

It's true that Money in the Bank is really a setup pay-per-view for a larger moment once the briefcases come into play, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's sensible to steal the spotlight from the women who were being showcased.

"James Ellsworth winning the MITB match for Carmella was controversial to say the least and one can likely expect that matter to be followed up on significantly on Tuesday's SmackDown Live. Ellsworth could have a trip to the woodshed in his immediate future by a bevy of hostile ladies."

Considering Bryan has already made it clear that he's not happy with what went down with Carmella and Ellsworth, and he's making his triumphant on-camera return in the follow-up SmackDown Live, there will definitely be action taken to address the outcome.

Ross points to the story that will be told following the interference as the reasoning behind the decision, and while that may be the case, it's clear the feeling around the booking decision is skepticism at best.

