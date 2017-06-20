WWE created history this past weekend at Money in the Bank as they had their first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but it could be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

That's because the finish of the match involved James Ellsworth climbing to the top of the ladder to unhook the briefcase and drop it down to a waiting Carmella below, who was then confirmed as the winner of the match.

This caused outrage by not only by the other women involved in the match, but also by other women in the WWE and fans as well, as they believe Ellsworth climbing the ladder and unhooking the briefcase tarnished history.

Triple H is another WWE superstar who has reacted to this historic match during a recent interview with Sky Sports, taking a shot at Ellsworth in the process.

According to Wrestling Inc, The Game said the finish to the match wasn't right, although it's worth noting they're not actually sure if Ellsworth is a man or a woman, so it could be a legit finish.

"I wasn't there, but it doesn't seem right. Although we are still trying to confirm that James Ellsworth is 100% a man.

"He did grab the briefcase and hand it down to Carmella. We are entertainment, but the thing that I don't want to get passed up in this situation is that the women are being given that opportunity just like the men, and that is what this is really about.

"The entertainment component aside, to treat these women like the athletes that they are - and in some ways have always been - I think you're seeing that in the world."

Hopefully, we don't see James Ellsworth transform into Jesse Ellsworth anytime soon like we had Santina Marella (Santino Marella) at WrestleMania 25.

Nevertheless, Daniel Bryan has already expressed his unhappiness with the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match finish on Sunday and has said the issue will be addressed when he returns to his general manager role on SmackDown Live tonight.

It's strange though that the show's commissioner Shane McMahon wasn't able to do anything at the weekend to resolve this issue earlier, but we shall see how the storyline unfolds over the next few weeks before Battleground.

