GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic..

Kim Kallstrom explains how Zlatan Ibrahimovic damaged Wayne Rooney's form

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You’ve got to feel for Wayne Rooney right now.

The 31-year-old can barely get a game for club and country despite being the captain and record goal scorer for both. It seems that in spite of his legacy, the man himself is struggling to put the brakes on his ever-accelerating stagnation.

That being said, many thought the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic would serve to reinvigorate Rooney and his career at Old Trafford.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

A nice thought but just a thought. The Swede in fact served to reiterate his captain’s decline with a phenomenal season that has seen Manchester United fans deflated at the sight of his consequential release.

Rooney was limited to 15 Premier League starts last season and eight goals in all competitions. The last time he failed to reach double figures in a campaign saw Arsenal win the title without a single defeat.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

The Undertaker's daughter brilliantly suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns

The Undertaker's daughter brilliantly suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

By contrast, Ibrahimovic romped his way to 28 strikes and eight assists.

And, naturally, he scored the winning goals in two of the three climaxes to United’s unique outlook on the ‘treble’. Only injury prevented him from being let loose against Ajax in May.

That’s not to suggest the 35-year-old actively outshined Rooney but rather represented a gaping disparity in the United attack as opposed to a flourishing partnership.

One man who couldn’t agree more is Kim Kallstrom. The midfielder played alongside Ibrahimovic in the Swedish national team and sampled Premier League football in a fleeting spell with Arsenal.

Wigan Athletic v Arsenal - FA Cup Semi-Final

Speaking to Café.se, he had the following to say: "It is clear, he [Ibrahimovic] is a huge star, He can go to Manchester United as a 34 or 35-year-old and instantly become the central figure.

"No disrespect to Wayne Rooney, he is their record goalscorer, but he turned into a parenthesis when Ibrahimovic arrived."

Savage.

Nevertheless, there is a scary amount of truth behind Kallstrom’s statement and it only serves to fuel rumours of a Rooney exit. After all, the 31-year-old is linked with boyhood club Everton and perhaps even a China switch.

Jose Mourinho is renounced for his ruthless transfer policy and, as a result, it seems likely that Rooney will bear forfeit for a mediocre campaign.

That being said, it would see the Englishman follow the same path as Ibrahimovic who suffered the unlikely, albeit circumstantial, fate of being released by the club.

Although mitigated by long-term injury, the situation shows that the Ibrahimovic-Rooney relationship to which Kallstrom referred has backfired for them both. Rooney’s fall from favour however, was of his own design.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

What is for sure is that the United skipper needs to change something or face further ignominy at Old Trafford. It can only be hoped that his historic achievements provide sufficient sanctuary ahead of a seemingly impending exit.

Do you think Manchester United should sell Wayne Rooney this summer? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

The Undertaker's daughter brilliantly suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns

The Undertaker's daughter brilliantly suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Why Liverpool fans are angry with the shirt number Mohamed Salah will be given

Why Liverpool fans are angry with the shirt number Mohamed Salah will be given

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again