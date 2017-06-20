Last week, the fight that many thought was just a dream, became a reality, as Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is now booked for later this year in August.

On August 26, McGregor will meet Mayweather inside a boxing ring for a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in what is expected to be the first ever billion dollar fight and the biggest super fight of the decade.

There has always been mixed opinion on whether or not this fight should go ahead due to the Notorious' lack of boxing experience at a professional record when compared to Money's undefeated record of 49-0, but that hasn't stopped fans of both boxing and UFC from being excited about the fight.

However, one person who isn't looking forward to the super fight is Oscar De La Hoya and, as expected, he is looking more forward to is that of his own Golden Boy Productions Boxer Canelo Alvarez, who is fighting against Gennady Golovkin in the same arena the following month on September 16.

Speaking of the Mayweather vs McGregor fight in a recent interview with BT Sport while promoting his own boxer's fight, the boxing legend slammed the August 26 super fight, calling it a 'circus act'. Watch from 10 minutes in the video further down in this article.

De La Hoya said: "It's kinda like a circus act and obviously as an ambassador to the sport, as a promoter, I only want the best for the sport I dearly love.

"People were waiting for Mayweather vs Pacquiao for a long time. It finally happened and it was one of those fights that was a boring fight and people were turned down, almost disgusted by the sport of boxing and it shied away a lot of people.

"We're now finally bringing back boxing. We're now finally bringing back that excitement with Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, GGG. This could be another setback for the sport of boxing. I'm glad we have these kinds of events with Canelo and GGG to solidify what real boxing is."

It's fair to say that De La Hoya isn't a fan of Mayweather vs McGregor but, like it or not, it's going ahead. He'll probably just be hoping Money gets the win and early as if Notorious manages to find some way to win, it could, in his words, ruin boxing.

