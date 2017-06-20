There’s nobody quite like Mario Balotelli.

One minute the Italian is finding the back of the net, the next he’s setting off fireworks in his own bathroom. The amount of bizarre, quirky and shocking stories that revolve around him, half the time, are beggar belief.

But then again, that’s exactly why fans can’t help but have a soft spot for him.

Nevertheless, his off-the-pitch antics have gone a long way in limiting his career prospects and opportunities. His legendary goal in the Euro 2012 semi final and exhilarating performance in a 6-1 win at Old Trafford both prove scarily distant showings.

It’s been a downhill spiral since then with a disastrous move to Liverpool and a second spell with AC Milan that’s almost not worth mentioning.

Thankfully though, Balotelli has managed to salvage his career somewhat with Nice. His 17 goals in just 28 appearances this season helped to propel the club to the dizzying heights of the Champions League.

While it still proves a far cry from the peak of his powers, fans can at least be relieved that his career hasn’t gone completely off the rails. That’s not to say that the antics haven’t stopped though.

In fact, the 26-year-old might have outdone himself here.

Okay, there’s no blazing shower curtains, £5,000 in cash on a passenger seat or youth player-bound dart throwing but it’s certainly bizarre. So much so that Balotelli felt it necessary to post on his Instagram.

The video and incident in question can be seen below:

Yes that is Balotelli ‘slap-boxing’ his brother and it certainly looks savage.

While the Nice forward is keen to reiterate, via a rather sheepish hashtag, that it was all a big joke, you could be mistaken for thinking otherwise.

Perhaps the Italian has been inspired by the recent announcement of Floyd Mayweather’s fight with Conor McGregor. After all, Balotelli was seen calling out the American boxer only this week.

Having accepted the ‘Mayweather challenge’, the 26-year-old flaunted a statue of himself and a lift as means of showing off his house. The video can be seen here and is equally hilarious:

Just five days later and it seems the Balotelli is equally as keen to advertise his boxing abilities. And while it might only be slaps, Balotelli wasn’t holding back.

Nevertheless, the Italian is searching for pastures new with Nice looking unlikely to renew the one-year deal he secured last summer. Las Palmas and, surprisingly, Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the forward.

In light of today’s video though, whichever club captures him, don’t mess with Balotelli on the training ground. Just ask Roberto Mancini.

