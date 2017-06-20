Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Paul George.

Lakers, Pacers reportedly cranking up Paul George trade discussions

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The race to acquire Paul George is getting hotter by the day, with the NBA Draft pushing the Indiana Pacers to be aggressive if they're looking at adding youth immediately. 

That's pushed the issue front and center for the Pacers, who have approximately 48 hours before the draft begins. Trade discussions are only getting more intense as the clock ticks and options narrow down. 

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a push to explore avenues to land George but appear to be cooled off on the idea following the departure of general manager David Griffin. The Los Angeles Lakers are now the team in hot pursuit, and it's getting very interesting to watch play out. 

Article continues below

The Lakers and Pacers are reportedly engaged in trade discussions centered around sending George to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne. This is a huge moment for both franchises if a trade comes to fruition. 

Los Angeles has been in desperate need for a star to help lead them into a new era, putting together a core of young players that George can be the focal point of. The Pacers are looking at entering a full rebuild of their own, and getting value back before George leaves as a free agent is key. 

That's surely what makes trade discussions between the sides difficult. with the Lakers capable of waiting until George becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Los Angeles has little incentive to give up major pieces when they can outright sign him next summer. 

The Pacers need assets to help dig them out of the crater losing George will leave them in, and clearly taking pennies on the dollar is too painful to settle low for trading away a franchise player. Still, getting some return is better than none, and ultimately that's why these discussions are even happening.

The Lakers want to accelerate their rebuild and prefer to acquire George via trade immediately, according to Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet, but both sides have to be upfront about the situation.

Indiana must acknowledge that George can walk to the Lakers next summer and leave them with absolutely nothing, while the Lakers have to make a sensible offer that is enough for the Pacers to have interest in.

There's a sweet spot both teams can find that makes sense, with the Lakers having an assortment of riches outside of the coveted No. 2 pick and Brandon Ingram, but whether the front offices can get there is the challenge Indiana faces with precious little time before the draft. 

Topics:
Paul George
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Kobe Bryant
D'Angelo Russell

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

WWE rumored to bring back special match type at Battleground

The Undertaker's daughter brilliantly suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns

The Undertaker's daughter brilliantly suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns

Why Liverpool fans are angry with the shirt number Mohamed Salah will be given

Why Liverpool fans are angry with the shirt number Mohamed Salah will be given

Mats Hummels' response to this incredible Peter Crouch tweet is perfect

Mats Hummels' response to this incredible Peter Crouch tweet is perfect

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again