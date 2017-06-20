The race to acquire Paul George is getting hotter by the day, with the NBA Draft pushing the Indiana Pacers to be aggressive if they're looking at adding youth immediately.

That's pushed the issue front and center for the Pacers, who have approximately 48 hours before the draft begins. Trade discussions are only getting more intense as the clock ticks and options narrow down.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a push to explore avenues to land George but appear to be cooled off on the idea following the departure of general manager David Griffin. The Los Angeles Lakers are now the team in hot pursuit, and it's getting very interesting to watch play out.

The Lakers and Pacers are reportedly engaged in trade discussions centered around sending George to Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne. This is a huge moment for both franchises if a trade comes to fruition.

Los Angeles has been in desperate need for a star to help lead them into a new era, putting together a core of young players that George can be the focal point of. The Pacers are looking at entering a full rebuild of their own, and getting value back before George leaves as a free agent is key.

That's surely what makes trade discussions between the sides difficult. with the Lakers capable of waiting until George becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Los Angeles has little incentive to give up major pieces when they can outright sign him next summer.

The Pacers need assets to help dig them out of the crater losing George will leave them in, and clearly taking pennies on the dollar is too painful to settle low for trading away a franchise player. Still, getting some return is better than none, and ultimately that's why these discussions are even happening.

The Lakers want to accelerate their rebuild and prefer to acquire George via trade immediately, according to Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet, but both sides have to be upfront about the situation.

Indiana must acknowledge that George can walk to the Lakers next summer and leave them with absolutely nothing, while the Lakers have to make a sensible offer that is enough for the Pacers to have interest in.

There's a sweet spot both teams can find that makes sense, with the Lakers having an assortment of riches outside of the coveted No. 2 pick and Brandon Ingram, but whether the front offices can get there is the challenge Indiana faces with precious little time before the draft.