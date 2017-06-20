Daniel Bryan is one of the WWE universe's most beloved superstars, becoming one of wrestling's biggest draws before being forced into early retirement.

Bryan has since taken an on-screen role as SmackDown Live's general manager, but both he and fans crave more than some work on the microphone. Bryan's been vocal about his belief that he can and will wrestle again.

The WWE has put Daniel's in-ring career on the shelf for the foreseeable future, against his will no less. Head injuries that have caused seizures to Bryan in the past, and a brain lesion, have left officials in the WWE unwilling to allow him back in the ring.

Bryan's referred to someday wrestling again multiple times on WWE television, even referring to potentially finding a new home once his contract expires during an episode of Talking Smack. Clearly the fire is still burning inside of Bryan to compete at the highest level.

Bryan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated ahead of his return to SmackDown Live after taking a hiatus following the birth of his daughter. Within the fascinating interview, Bryan revealed that he's still working on returning to the ring.

"I'm working on it. Wrestling is more of a creative outlet, and especially for somebody like me, I view it as my creative outlet. Not all WWE superstars and not all wrestlers view it that way, but that's how I view it and that's one of the ways my mind works creatively," Bryan said.

Bryan was one of wrestling's top performers, making a name for himself in the independent scene and NJPW before making the full-time shift to the WWE after multiple attempts at becoming a main roster talent.

Watching Bryan work was a joy for fans, and it's always been clear how much Bryan loves wrestling and putting on a show.

"I always think of it in terms of music. You're not always going to be a huge rock star in music, but musicians can play until the day they die. With sports, it's different. You can't always do it until the very end, and that's a hard reality of sports. The blessings wrestling has given me have allowed me to find some new passions, but it's really hard when you've got that first love and nothing really replaces it," Bryan said.

Whether that in-ring return happens on the WWE's turf remains unclear, but if not, there will surely be plenty of places that will line up to be the home of Daniel Bryan's return to wrestling.

