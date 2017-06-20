Jinder Mahal has established himself as one of the WWE's top talents, successfully defending his title at Money in the Bank and proving he's not just a one-time deal.

That wasn't always the case for the Modern Maharaja, who was released from the WWE in 2014. Three years later and he's now SmackDown's top champion, a dramatic turnaround for a career that appeared to be heading the wrong direction.

Mahal returned to the WWE after being approached by TNA, and it's history from there. His body transformation and dedication forged a second-chance to achieve his dream, and after defending his title against Randy Orton, he's living it out in full.

Article continues below

Jinder found himself in a tough spot, wanting to chase a dream but not having the financial support and path to do so. Like many, he had to consider his options, and Mahal nearly split his attention from wrestling to open a Subway franchise, he told Metro.

"I think it got misconstrued a little bit, I wasn't going to quit wrestling, I would never quit wrestling as long as I can wrestle, but I wasn't going to pursue it as my main career. I was exploring other options, other businesses, I was in fact going to open up a Subway franchise," Mahal revealed.

Article continues below

"But I decided I'm too young, I'm not even in my prime yet, and if I give this my all, give it my best one more time, I could make it top the top. Which I did, I gave it my all, and now I'm WWE Champion," Mahal said.

Jinder's decision to focus on wrestling paid off, and he's now flying at the top of wrestling because of it. Mahal explained that working the independent scene and being a bigger name helped rebuild the confidence he lost.

"I just kept wrestling and kept improving myself. Like when I was in 3MB before I left, I was kind of stuck in the rut. I had lost my confidence. Like I wasn't having long matches, I wasn't the main focal point of the show. So when I went away to the independents, a lot of times I was in the main events, you know I was wrestling for 20 minutes and literally built my confidence back.

I was able to grow as a person both inside and outside of the ring and you know to get more mature. All these things helped me to get more focused and you know to regain the drive that I used to have, which I kind of lost and became complacent, which you can never do in the WWE," Mahal said of how he recaptured his spark as a professional wrestler.

Funny how the smallest decisions can sometimes have the biggest impact.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms