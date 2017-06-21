The Los Angeles Lakers stunned the NBA Tuesday afternoon, trading one of their top prospects for salary space, a low-tier first round pick and future salary space.

D'Angelo Russell is set to join the Brooklyn Nets once the Lakers' deal is finalized, heading to New York in exchange for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical. The Lakers are also sending Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn, seeking salary cap relief for the future.

This is a monumental move from the Lakers, moving one of the players that was expected to be central in their rebuild. Russell was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, entering the draft as a promising guard out of Ohio State.

Now, he finds his career going an entirely different direction on the other coast, away from the bright lights of Los Angeles. The Nets are getting a young player that can help their own rebuilding efforts, especially as they lack their own draft picks.

It's a great deal for Brooklyn, who found incredible value at the cost of a low-end draft pick and the expiring contract of Lopez. Yes, they took on a massive contract in Mozgov for the next three years, but it hurts a rebuilding team with budget contracts far less than a team trying to sign superstars like the Lakers.

Creating cap space was a driving factor for the Lakers, who are hoping to make their own superteam over the next year. The team is reportedly in trade discussions with the Indiana Pacers to acquire Paul George, and has an eye on LeBron James next summer as well.

Los Angeles needed to start making salary space if that is indeed their master plan, but the cost of giving up on Russell is a steep one without having a bird already in hand. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are making a heavy gamble that they'll have two superstars by next summer.

For Russell, it's a great opportunity to re-establish himself as one of the league's top young players. He's only entering his third season, is 21 years old and has shown plenty of promise throughout his young career.

The Lakers are gambling featuring a host of lottery picks away, which is a risky move in the current NBA while the Golden State Warriors are set to dominate for years. It's hard to gauge this trade now, with the Lakers still lurking on trade calls leading up to draft day.