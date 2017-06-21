Monday night brought about the end of one of RAW's most beloved tag teams as Big Cass and Enzo imploded right in front of the crowd.

The story line of backstage attacks on the duo came to a close as it emerged that the man behind the attacks proved to be Big Cass himself.

Big plans ahead

It has been rumoured for several weeks that the company was planning on dividing the two in order push Cass as a singles competitor.

Now it appears that he is set for a match of gigantic proportions at this year's Summer Slam as he is not expected to be continuing his feud with Amore past the upcoming Great Balls of Fire event.

The two are expected to clash at Great Balls of Fire but their feud is unlikely to advance through that show.

Instead, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live has been speculating about the future plans for Big Cass and he could actually be set for an interesting match once he and Enzo head in their separate directions.

Alvarez claimed that Big Cass is set to take on the Big Show at Summer Slam in his first huge singles match.

The meeting of the two seven footers will be one of the signature matches at Summer Slam if the WWE decides to go along with the plan.

While Cass could be about to become a very dominant force on the Monday night RAW roster, Enzo Amore could be about to take a very different path.

A whole new division

Amore could really head anywhere on the RAW roster given his high popularity with the fans, but there could be one division that would see him fit in best.

Rumours have began circling that Amore will be taking on the likes of Neville, TJP and Akira Tozawa with him expected to join the Cruiserweight division.

As one of the smaller superstars on the roster, Amore would look more at home in the Cruiserweight division than attempting to compete with the likes of Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt or Roman Reigns.

