Ever since last year's WWE Draft, there has been an influx of superstars who were formerly with the company return for another chance at WWE glory.

Names Mickie James, the Hardy Boyz and the recent return of Maria Kanellis have helped the company to expand their rosters.

A second attempt?

Another big return could be on the cards however as a report published on Tuesday has claimed that Shelton Benjamin is once again in talks to return to the company.

The Gold Standard was advertised to be returning to the company last year shortly following the Draft as a part of Smackdown Live.

However Shoulder surgery put his return on hold due to the fact that he required a long rehab.

Those talks have now reportedly opened up again, with the former Tag Team Champion looking to work out a deal that would see him return to the company.

While there has been nothing confirmed at this time, the fans would be eager to see the return of Benjamin.

The above video aired back in July but remains as the only promotional material that informed fans of Benjamin's proposed return.

It may never have transpired, but there may be fresh hope with WWE's latest negotiations with the Gold Standard.

A fitting home?

If Benjamin once again agrees a deal which will see him return to the company, then he likely could find himself on Smackdown Live.

He was advertised to appear on that show previously and his addition would be very interesting to see some possible match ups for him.

Names like Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles would all be suitable feuds for Benjamin if he did appear on brand blue.

A possible switch to Monday's nights however could see Benjamin take on superstars like Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and even enter the Cruiserweight division to take on Neville.

A return for Benjamin would surely be beneficial for the fans and for the company who would add a very versatile superstar who seems to fit in with many of the top names in their brand.

