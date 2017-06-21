As the NBA Draft approaches, it appears as though the Chicago Bulls have made up their mind.

If everything goes to plan, Jimmy Butler, the face of their franchise, will be playing elsewhere next season, as Chicago is actively shopping him to a number of teams in the hopes of receiving assets towards a rebuild, per CSN Chicago.

However, that sentiment apparently hasn't gone over well with Butler. Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reported that “Butler has made it known he wants to stay in Chicago and doesn't want to be moved, according to sources close to the Bulls swingman.”

However, the franchise has different plans and seems to be willing to act.

“But with the Bulls' desire to free head coach Fred Hoiberg of Butler due to their lack of a fruitful relationship and belief he can improve in his third year, this is the road the franchise is choosing to walk down,” Goodwill wrote.

Out of all the teams linked to Buter, two favorites have emerged: the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Oddly enough, both of those teams were the one and two seeds respectively in the Eastern Conference in the playoffs this past season.

Having made the NBA Finals for three years in a row, the Cavaliers have been the team to keep a close eye on, as they are looking to make a major splash in free agency in order to create their own superteam to combat the Golden State Warriors after they added Kevin Durant last summer. As proven in the Finals, they simply didn't have the firepower to contend with the Warriors, who benefitted from adding a former league MVP to a core that won a record 73 regular-season games the year before.

However, Turner Sports’ David Aldridge reported that Butler has no desire to play alongside LeBron James in Cleveland:

He’d rather stay put in Chicago. There was no reason given other than that he simply doesn't want to play in Cleveland.

In four regular-season games against the Cavs this past season, Butler put up 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game and on the year, he averaged 23.9 points, 6.2 boards and 5.5 dimes, establishing himself as one of the best two-way wing players in the entire NBA.

This is a very fluid situation, and with the draft rapidly approaching, expect Butler to be on the move in the coming days.

If Aldridge’s report is indeed correct, the Cavaliers likely won’t be the destination.