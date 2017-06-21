Sunday's Money in the Bank event brought with it a lot of headlines and a lot of history, but for the women's of Smackdown live, it brought a lot of controversy.

The first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the show, but ended in controversial fashion as Carmella was named the first ever Miss Money in the Bank.

A decision overturned

Carmella never climbed the ladder herself, instead asking her partner James Ellsworth to retrieve the briefcase for her while her opponents lay outside of the ring.

SIGN UP NOW

Who will win the Women's Money in the Bank the second time? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The ending divided opinions in terms of rules violations despite the match being a no disqualification contest.

Carmella emerged on Tuesday's Smackdown Live however to tout her victory and display an adamant case for her remaining as the inaugural Miss Money in the Bank.

Article continues below

She would only remain like that though until the end of the show when Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan got involved.

Bryan invited the five competitors from Sunday's match to the ring, and revealed that Carmella would in fact be stripped of the briefcase.

However the biggest name came when he announced that the match would in fact happen for a second time on the following week's episode of Smackdown.

Meaning that fans will get a Money in the Bank ladder on Smackdown was an announcement met with cheers from the fans in attendance.

Bryan would take the briefcase as he left, but still had some more rules to lay down for next week's match.

Talking rules

Bryan took up his usual spot on Talking Smack following Tuesday's episode of 205 Live and he was confronted by an unhappy Carmella and Ellsworth.

While Carmella teared up on Talking Smack at the fact that she had been stripped of the briefcase, Ellsworth would assure her that he has a plan.

That would spark Bryan into action though, who would announce that Ellsworth is in fact banned from ringside for next week's contest.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms