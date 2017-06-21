GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Carmella is no longer Miss Money in the Bank (©Twitter @WWEUniverse).

Daniel Bryan makes controversial decision on the Women's money in the Bank match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sunday's Money in the Bank event brought with it a lot of headlines and a lot of history, but for the women's of Smackdown live, it brought a lot of controversy.

The first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the show, but ended in controversial fashion as Carmella was named the first ever Miss Money in the Bank.

A decision overturned

Carmella never climbed the ladder herself, instead asking her partner James Ellsworth to retrieve the briefcase for her while her opponents lay outside of the ring.

SIGN UP NOW

Who will win the Women's Money in the Bank the second time? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The ending divided opinions in terms of rules violations despite the match being a no disqualification contest.

Carmella emerged on Tuesday's Smackdown Live however to tout her victory and display an adamant case for her remaining as the inaugural Miss Money in the Bank.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Triple H takes shot at James Ellsworth over WWE Women's MITB actions

Triple H takes shot at James Ellsworth over WWE Women's MITB actions

Daniel Bryan makes shocking update about his in-ring return

Daniel Bryan makes shocking update about his in-ring return

Twitter can't believe how much Man City are about to sell Eliaquim Mangala for

Twitter can't believe how much Man City are about to sell Eliaquim Mangala for

She would only remain like that though until the end of the show when Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan got involved.

Bryan invited the five competitors from Sunday's match to the ring, and revealed that Carmella would in fact be stripped of the briefcase.

However the biggest name came when he announced that the match would in fact happen for a second time on the following week's episode of Smackdown.

Meaning that fans will get a Money in the Bank ladder on Smackdown was an announcement met with cheers from the fans in attendance.

Bryan would take the briefcase as he left, but still had some more rules to lay down for next week's match.

Talking rules

Bryan took up his usual spot on Talking Smack following Tuesday's episode of 205 Live and he was confronted by an unhappy Carmella and Ellsworth.

While Carmella teared up on Talking Smack at the fact that she had been stripped of the briefcase, Ellsworth would assure her that he has a plan.

That would spark Bryan into action though, who would announce that Ellsworth is in fact banned from ringside for next week's contest.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Daniel Bryan
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Triple H takes shot at James Ellsworth over WWE Women's MITB actions

Triple H takes shot at James Ellsworth over WWE Women's MITB actions

Daniel Bryan makes shocking update about his in-ring return

Daniel Bryan makes shocking update about his in-ring return

Twitter can't believe how much Man City are about to sell Eliaquim Mangala for

Twitter can't believe how much Man City are about to sell Eliaquim Mangala for

Bonucci reportedly slapped Dybala at HT of Champions League final - Bonucci responds

Bonucci reportedly slapped Dybala at HT of Champions League final - Bonucci responds

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again