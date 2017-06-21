When Dwight Howard signed with his hometown Atlanta Hawks last summer, it seemed as though it was a match made in heaven.

After putting up dominant numbers for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets since he broke into the league out of high school back in 2004-2005, Howard joined one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams and did so in front of an adoring fanbase that welcomed him with open arms.

Based on his status and track record as an elite center, the Hawks gave him a massive three-year, $70.5 million contract.

However, shortly after the season began, it was obvious that Howard’s presence did not have the intended positive impact on the club. The large investment seemed like a mistake.

Averaging a career-low 29.7 minutes per game during the regular season, Howard put up 13.5 points (the lowest mark since his rookie year), 12.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks (also the lowest mark of his career) per contest.

Most importantly, the Hawks regressed from a 48-win regular-season team who won a playoff series in 2015-2016 to a 43-win regular-season team who lost their opening-round series to the Washington Wizards with Howard on the roster.

In that series, Howard’s deficiencies were clearly on display, as he played just 26.2 minutes per game while posting 8.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks. He scored in double-figures just once and sat out during two entire fourth quarters in the series due to his inability to convert at the free throw line.

Therefore, with two years left on his massive deal, the Hawks had a decision to make this summer. Should they give Howard another shot to redeem himself for his hometown team? Or, should they part ways and move on in a different direction?

It appears as though they opted to go with the second option, as Howard was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in exchange for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Hawks will also send the 31st pick along with Howard to Charlotte.

Oddly enough, Howard tweeted about the busy NBA offseason five minutes before the news of his trade broke, ironically asking the following question to his followers:

Since the Hawks are essentially getting back two reserves in exchange for Howard, it’s clear that his value has taken a hit over the span of just one season.

Plumlee averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season and is due $12.5 million over each of the next three seasons. Therefore, it speaks volumes that the team was willing to take on that hefty guaranteed money to ship Howard out of town.

Now, the 31-year-old eight-time All-Star will be playing for his third team in three seasons and will do so under familiar coach Steve Clifford. Per ESPN, Howard played under Clifford when Clifford was an assistant coach under Stan Van Gundy on the Magic and again when Clifford was an assistant coach under Mike D’Antoni on the Lakers.

Therefore, the embattled center has a clear opportunity to not only turn his career around when the new season tips off this fall, but also will have a chance to alter his perception within the basketball world.