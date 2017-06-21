The NBA offseason is off to quite the start, as a couple blockbuster trades involving centers have already been completed. Brook Lopez is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers after the Brooklyn Nets shipped him off and the Atlanta Hawks sent Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets.

Both trades were announced on Tuesday evening.

Keeping up with the trend, the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly attempting to gauge interest in their center DeAndre Jordan, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Haynes explained that the Clippers have spoken to a few teams regarding the nine-year veteran's availability in an exploratory fashion.

Interestingly, the Phoenix Suns were one of the teams that the Clippers reached out to, according to ESPN's sources. A proposal of Jordan in exchange for center Tyson Chandler and the Suns' fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft was reportedly discussed before Phoenix declined.

The 28-year-old Jordan has two years and $46 million remaining on his lucrative deal, the second of which is a player option. Chandler, at 34-years-old, is at the tail-end of his career and didn't play much last season due to Phoenix's preference to give younger players more run, but would give Los Angeles some cap relief with two years and $26 million left on his deal.

Last season, the Clippers were the oldest team in the NBA and unfortunately do not have a single pick in the upcoming draft due to some past trades that were made. Also, they run the risk of having to start over and completely rebuild their roster from the bottom up if free agents Chris Paul and Blake Griffin decide to go elsewhere in free agency.

Of course, Jordan can also opt out of his current deal after next season. Thus, the Clippers' "Big Three" all could potentially leave without the team receiving any compensation in return, which would be a nightmare scenario.

Jordan, recognized for his ultra-athletic skill set for his size, averaged 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 31.7 minutes per contest in the regular season and turned up his outputs to 15.4 points and 14.4 boards over 37.7 minutes per contest in his seven playoff games. He was named to the All-NBA Third Team for his dominant play around the rim during the regular season.

Given the fact that he's still in his 20s, he should garner some interest across the league for his defensive abilities despite his atrocious free throw marks of 48.2 percent in the regular season and 39.3 percent in the playoffs.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will become the next big man to get traded in what should be a very active time leading up to and during the draft.