Money in the Bank 2017 certainly threw up its fair share of headlines for the Smackdown Live Women's division.

Maria Kanellis returned to the company after seven years away, Carmella won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and Naomi retained her title against Lana thanks to a big distraction from Carmella.

A second chance

The first episode of Smackdown Live following Sunday's event saw almost all of the women in the division receive a second chance.

Carmella was stripped of the Money in the Bank briefcase and the five competitors will compete in the same match again next week.

Meanwhile, Lana was able to convince Naomi to give her a second chance at the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Lana claimed that she had Naomi beaten until Carmella came out with the briefcase and threatened to make their title contest a triple threat.

It is hard to argue with Lana's point and Naomi granted her request - meaning that there will be a Smackdown Live Women's Championship match next week.

Lana being given another chance is a big statement from the company that they want to keep her in the main event.

However following Sunday's events, it will be interesting to see if there are any distraction's next Tuesday.

Smackdown still has several weeks until it's next exclusive PPV Battleground and the women's division is really starting to heat up.

ONE BIG DIFFERENCE

Despite Daniel Bryan claiming that next week's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature the same participants, one person who won't be there is James Ellsworth.

Ellsworth was the man who actually claimed the briefcase for Carmella in the first place on Sunday, but managed to get himself banned from ringside on Tuesday night.

During a segment on Talking Smack, Ellsworth and Carmella confronted Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan who made the decision on Ellsworth being banned.

Now meaning that Carmella will have to do it all herself if she is going to win the briefcase for a second time, next week's show should be very interesting.

