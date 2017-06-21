Spain are on the brink of reaching the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals following a 3-1 win over Portugal on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez opened the scoring for Spain with a lovely individual goal midway through the first-half.

Their lead was doubled in the 65th minute when Everton target Sandro Ramirez finished from close range.

While Bruma finished on the losing team, he will remember his wonder goal, to halve the deficit, for years to come. It was an absolutely sensational strike from the 22-year-old Portuguese winger.

But La Rojita’s win was secured when Inaki Williams made it 3-1 with a well-taken goal in the third minute of injury time.

The result leaves Albert Celades' side on maximum points from two matches and well on course to qualify for the final four.

Immense talent on display

The game pitted two of the strongest nations in Europe against each other. Portugal’s Under-21 side, managed by Rui Jorge, were on an unbeaten run of 21 straight matches before Tuesday evening’s game, while Spain’s side featured a host of exciting names.

Niguez; Williams; Marco Asensio; Hector Bellerin; Denis Suarez; and Gerard Deulofeu.

Spain’s future is bright.

Highlights prove where the rising stars are

The match itself was thoroughly enjoyable, and you only need to watch the goals to realise the talent coming through in Spain and Portugal.

While England might be hopeful about their future following the Under-20’s success at the recent World Cup, it’s hard not to get very excited by what’s happening elsewhere.

Watch each of the four goals below.

Saul Niguez’s lovely individual goal

Sandro Ramirez makes it 2-0

Bruma’s incredible strike

Inaki Williams shows off stunning pace for Spain’s third

Check out the entire highlights below.

Spain's approach vs England's

Unlike in England, where there is a continuous battle over club versus country - which in turn leads to the likes of Marcus Rashford not going to the Under-21 tournament with England - Spain’s Under-21 side is fully supported.

That’s why Real Madrid have allowed Marco Asensio to go to Poland; why Niguez, who has played more than 100 games for Atletico Madrid, wasn’t prevented from travelling by Diego Someone.

Bellerin: 'It's a great approach'

Bellerin, arguably the best full-back in England, believes this approach is humbling.

“It's a great approach because it humbles you. If you want to be in the first team you have to show how much you're worth at U21 level,” Arsenal’s Bellerin said, per the Daily Mail.

“In the first team there's a lot of great players. What player are you taking out?

“People like Juan Mata, David de Gea and Ander Herrera have won this competition and know what it's like. They've moved into the first team, winning the Euros and the World Cup.”

