Anybody who has watched a fair amount of Premier League football over the past 15 years would surely name Robbie Savage as one of the most annoying players they’ve ever seen.

The retired Wales international - famous for his spells with Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn and Derby - would regularly wind his opponents up with his antics.

Savage was never the most gifted of footballers but would make a proper nuisance of himself every time he crossed the white line and, to be fair, he would always give 100 per cent effort hence why he remained at the top level for so long.

Article continues below

The 42-year-old retired six years ago but soon found a new way to wind up everyone: by becoming a pundit.

Savage isn’t afraid to voice his opinions and has forged out a decent career for himself with the BBC and BT Sport.

Article continues below

Savage reveals the moment he 'booted' Ferdinand in 2006

He’s become quite good mates with Rio Ferdinand, but Savage has revealed that he ‘hated’ the former Manchester United defender during his playing days - and the feeling was mutual.

"We hated each other because we had a fight in the Old Trafford tunnel," Savage revealed on the BBC podcast ‘Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy’, per Joe.co.uk. "Semi-final of the Cup. It was 1-1. I think we had drawn 1-1 at Ewood Park and it was the second leg at Old Trafford.

"United had just scored a penalty and he (Ferdinand) ran past me to go down the tunnel in the corner at half-time and he nudged me so I chased him.

"I got into the tunnel and booted him up the backside, leathered him up the backside.

"And then, all of a sudden, he's come for me and clipped me around the head with a right swinger.

"A few other people got involved then and then the security men arrived. It all kicked off!

"We went in at half-time, sat down. We hated each other but now we're quite good friends."

Watch: The incident that led to the tunnel bust-up

A video of the moments before the tunnel incident is available to watch on YouTube.

It shows Ferdinand deliberately bumping into Savage and having a word in the midfielder’s ear while heading towards the tunnel.

Savage then ran after him and, unfortunately, we don’t see the kick.

Ferdinand threatens to release the CCTV footage

Reacting to Savage’s comments, Rio has sent the Welshman a tweet warning him that he’ll ask Manchester United for the CCTV footage - half-joking, we reckon - unless he tells the whole truth.

“Don't make me call @ManUtd for the CCTV... u kno what happened 👀👊🏽“

The fist emoji suggests Rio may have dealt out some punishment to Savage inside that tunnel.

Let’s face it: there was only ever going to be one winner in that scrap.

We’d all love to see the CCTV footage.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms