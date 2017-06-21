Golf is a sport that produces its fair share of fascinating background stories when it comes to major winners.

You may not always know their names, but when they tell the sporting world of their journey to get to this point, you get a real sense of appreciation for their efforts.

2017 US Open winner Brooks Koepka is no exception to the rule.

Contrary to many American golfers, the 27-year-old who won his first major in Erin Hills by four shots, first made his name in Europe after turning professional in 2012.

He played on the Challenge and European tour, before crossing over to the US PGA in 2014.

However, it was in 2013 when at the peak of his form Koepka hit an unexpected bump in the road.

Koepka revealed he lost all motivation for the game in the middle of a tournament he was leading and considered quitting the sport altogether.

"I called (agent) Blake Smith the night of the third round (of the Scottish Hydro Challenge in Aviemore)," Koepka told the Daily Mail.

"I called him and I was like, I don't even want to play, I just want to go home.

"I was kind of, I don't want to say homesick, it was just tired of golf and tired of travelling.

"I just wanted to be home, even though I think I had the lead at that point and was about to win the third one. For some reason I just wanted to get out and go home.

"I've never felt that way. I don't even know what was going on.

"I think I had played so many weeks in a row, not a day off, it really got to me.

Showing admirable spirit, Koepka decided to play the final round and won that tournament by three shots.

His first win on the PGA Tour came in 2015 when he won the Waste Management Open in Phoenix.

The next year he won in the Dunlop Open in Japan but he was still not satisfied over where his golf was going.

The penny was soon to drop for the Florida native.

"I felt like I put myself in contention so many times and I don't want to say got unlucky, but just felt like It just never fully came together.



"I put myself in some good chances over the majors over the last few years and never really quite came through.

"I just felt like I should be winning more. I'm not a big fan of losing, I don't think anyone out here is.

"And I just couldn't stand the fact that I'd only won once (on the tour).

Koepka's best finish in a major prior to Sunday was in 2014 and 2016 where he finished tied for fourth in the US Open and PGA Championship respectively.

Now he has the taste of winning majors, you sense this could just be the beginning for Koepka, who now has reached the top ten in the world rankings for the first time.

He continued: "I thought the way my game sets up I think I can win multiple times a year, I really do.

"And I think this is hopefully major number one and there's many more to come."

With the way he is playing, you certainly cannot disagree with those sentiments.

