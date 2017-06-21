Liverpool aren’t hanging about in this summer’s transfer window.

While the Reds have been consistently low-key with their purchases under Jurgen Klopp, give or take a Sadio Mane, they have made their intentions very clear this month.

Qualification for the Champions League has necessitated a greater depth to the Liverpool squad and the need for improvement in certain areas. It’s almost certain that Dominic Solanke won’t prove the club’s only summer purchase for long.

The most prominent rumour, of course, surrounds Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is likely to make the switch to Anfield in the coming days with Liverpool ready to shatter their transfer record for his services.

However, the ex-Chelsea man isn’t the only man on Klopp’s radar. In fact, any new expenditure record broken could be swiftly usurped with a potential deal for Naby Keita on the cards.

The RB Leipzig midfielder was the shining light in his side’s unlikely rise to second place in the Bundesliga and is being tracked by a number of clubs.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 22-year-old is actually top of the Reds’ wanted list this summer. This is in spite of the fact he could cost the club an eyewatering €50 million before add-ons.

Moreover, Liverpool’s chances of securing the deal looked to have been aided by a bizarre UEFA ruling. After all, it appeared that RB Leipzig, despite their domestic placing, would be unable to star in the Champions League.

This was due to the regulating body’s rules concerning dual ownership with sister club RB Salzburg also qualifying for Europe’s premier competition. In addition, it would have been the Austrians making the cut with their status as league winners giving them priority.

However, Leipzig concerns have been slashed and perhaps Liverpool’s chances of signing Keita have withered with it.

It could prove a similar situation to that of Riyadh Mahrez last summer – a star performer favouring European football with their fairytale side before opting for a more established club.

The official UEFA statement read: "The adjudicatory chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has decided to accept the admission of both FC Salzburg and RB Leipzig to the UEFA Champions League 2017/18, having found that Article 5 (Integrity of the competition) of the competition regulations is not breached.

"Following a thorough investigation, and further to several important governance and structural changes made by the clubs (regarding corporate matters, financing, personnel, sponsorship arrangements, etc.), the CFCB deemed that no individual or legal entity had anymore a decisive influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition."

As a result, Liverpool cannot use Champions League football as a viable pull factor to coax Keita from Leipzig. That’s not to say that history, money and the Premier League won’t help to force the matter, however.

Even so, there can be little doubting that this ruling is a blow to the Reds. What could have been a simple transfer has descended into something far more complicated.

Sorry Kopites.

