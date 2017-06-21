Arsenal have reportedly earmarked another top European striker after moving their attention away from Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

Despite being linked to a host of world class talent, the Gunners are yet to complete any signings so far this summer and the fans are beginning to get agitated.

Eighteen-year-old Monaco striker Mbappe has been widely compared to Thierry Henry and the young French international has numerous top European clubs sniffing around.

Article continues below

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid have shown serious interest in Mbappe and Arsene Wenger is not interested in competing with the lure of Madrid.

There is reportedly a growing realisation in north London that Henry's natural successor will not be strutting his stuff in the Premier League.

Article continues below

The Daily Mail report that the veteran Arsenal manager will instead accelerate his interest in Lyon striker, and fellow Frenchman, Alexandre Lacazette.

Heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in previous transfer windows, the 26-year-old this year enjoyed his best goalscoring season to date.

Lacazette managed 28 goals in 30 Ligue 1 games and recently looked close to completing a move to Atletico Madrid before their transfer embargo put an end to any potential deal.

It's unclear what the signing of Lacazette would mean for fellow French frontman Olivier Giroud.

However, Arsenal had a £35m bid rejected for Lacazette last summer and it's understood that Lyon club president Jean-Michel Aulas would push for a much bigger figure.

The Daily Mail claim 21-year-old Monaco man Thomas Lemar is also a target for Wenger this summer.

However, Monaco are unlikely to be willing to sell their prized attacking midfielder due to the exit of Bernardo Silva and the likely departures of Kylian Mbappe and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Arsene Wenger, staying on despite fan pressure, needs to make a statement in this summer's transfer market to keep the Arsenal fans onside.

If not Monaco sensation Mbappe, he really cannot afford to miss out on the signing of Lacazette once again.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms