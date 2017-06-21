As far as transfer sagas go, few have ever been bigger than Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

The endless rumours and reports engulfed the 2016 summer transfer window and, in many ways, it was relief for all when the deal was completed. It came in at a world record £89 million, naturally.

In fact, it’s been such a saga that its reverberations are still being felt almost a year on from the deal. Pogba may already have racked up 51 appearances for the Red Devils but pre-debut issues continue to linger.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

It all surrounds the nature of the transfer and just how it was negotiated between United and Juventus. For a great deal of time it seemed that the former and thus the buyers were the culpable party.

FIFA announced in May that they would investigate the move and talks have been taking place behind the scenes ever since.

Article continues below

The major concerns focused around the role of Pogba’s agent – Mino Raiola. After all, the controversial figure was believed to have pocketed as much as £41 million from the deal.

In a turn of events however, it seems that United are in the clear and that it is in fact Juventus that need to assess the nature of their actions.

FIFA announced that they had closed their investigation on Jose Mourinho’s men and were turning their attention to the sellers. This not only proves a surprising twist but perhaps implies illegal behavior detached from the role of Raiola.

According to the Mirror, an official spokesperson explained: "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC.

"We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing. We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United."

Wow, it’s fair to say it hasn’t been a good month for the Old Lady.

Just over two weeks ago, they suffered a disappointing defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, after all. The club put in an underwhelming performance and missed the chance to add a final sparkle to Gianluigi Buffon’s career.

Now, it seems not only has the Pogba saga deprived them of one of their finest players but potentially much, much more.

If the club is found to be guilty then punishments could vary from fines to blanket transfer bans dependent on the offence committed.

It’s not difficult to see both Pogba and United smug in this particular situation. Besides, they arguably owe their newly found Champions League place to their 24-year-old star for opening the scoring in the Europa League final.

Maybe that £89 million price tag doesn’t look so painful anymore.

Do you think Paul Pogba is Manchester United's best midfielder? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms