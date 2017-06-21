GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Fastest players.

New video showing the world’s fastest players battling against each other emerges

Who is the fastest player in football right now?

Because the data showing every player’s top speed from every season isn’t available, it’s actually very difficult - perhaps even impossible - to say for sure.

But by simply using our eyes, we all know that the likes of Gareth Bale, Neymar, Jordi Alba, Theo Walcott, Adam Traore, Marcus Rashford and many others are absolutely rapid.

On the latest version of FIFA - bear with us for a moment - Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the fastest player in the world with a pace rating of 96/100.

He’s followed by Mathis Bolly, Jonathan Biabiany, Bellerin and Jurgen Damm. Bale is rated as the world’s seventh-fastest player, Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura the 14th, Raheem Sterling the 15th, Alba the 16th and Kingsley Coman the 18th.

The world's fastest players according to FIFA 17

Here are the 20 fastest players in the world, according to FIFA 17…

Fabian Castillo – Trabzonspor (93 Pace)
Ahmed Musa – Leicester (93 Pace)
Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich (93 Pace)
Bruma – Galatasaray (93 Pace)
Jordi Alba – Barcelona (93 Pace)
Lucas – PSG (93 Pace)
Raheem Sterling – Man City (93 Pace)
Jonas Aguirre – Rosario Central (94 Pace)
Kekuta Manneh – Vancouver Whitecaps (94 Pace)
Nnamdi Oduamadi – HJK Helsinki (94 Pace)
Ryo Miyaichi – FC St Pauli (94 Pace)
Jefferson Cuero – Monarcas Morelia (94 Pace)
Hector Villalba – Club Tijuana (94 Pace)
Gareth Bale – Real Madrid (94 Pace)
Ernest Asante – FC Nordsjaelland (95 Pace)
Jurgen Damm – Tigres UANL – (95 Pace)
Hector Bellerin – Arsenal (95 Pace)
Jonathan Biabiany – Inter (95 Pace)
Mathis Bolly – SpVgg Greuther Furth (96 Pace)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Borussia Dortmund (96 Pace)

However, this list will probably look completely different when FIFA 18 is released in September.

Video: The world's fastest footballers battling each other

To get a better understanding of which player might be the fastest in the world, YouTuber ‘Squidrito’ has created a fantastic new video showing some of the aforementioned stars running against each other during matches.

Some of the battles include Aubameyang v Sergio Ramos, Alba v Antoine Griezmann and even Neymar v Lionel Messi.

It’s a brilliant watch and well worth three-and-a-half minutes of your time.

Watch it here…

(Copyright issues may require you to click 'Watch on YouTube' in order to view the footage - it's worth it!)

Who is the world's fastest player?

So, after watching the video who do YOU think is the world’s fastest player?

Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Football

