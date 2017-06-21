Juventus arguably boast the best defence in Europe on paper with their rock-solid quartet of Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli.

Last season the Turin giants conceded a mere 27 goals in the Italian Serie A and just three en route to the Champions League final.

Across the traditional big five leagues in Europe, only Tottenham and Bayern Munich allowed their opponents to score fewer times as Juve marched to a sixth consecutive Scudetto.

Article continues below

With that in mind, one would assume Massimiliano Allegri has no intention of disturbing his defensive set up with a raft of signings or departures.

However, with Dani Alves all but certain to have made his last Juve appearance against Real Madrid in Cardiff, the Italian boss has at least one position to address this summer.

Article continues below

The 34-year-old wingback is closing in on the end of his career despite showing no signs of losing his boundless energy nor curbing his attacking tendencies.

Alves was always going to be a difficult man to replace due to his unique qualities – which makes the player Juve reportedly want to fill the void all the more surprising.

The Daily Mail claims the Champions League runners-up are plotting a bid for Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian this summer.

The Italy international is thought o feature on a shortlist of Juve targets including Joao Cancelo of Valencia, Real Madrid’s Danilo and AC Milan star Mattia de Sciglio.

Darmian saw his playing time cut to 29 appearances in all competitions during 2016-17 following the resurgence of Antonio Valencia under Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea boss clearly favours the Ecuadorian over his Italian colleague and would reportedly consider offers around the £18 million mark to part ways with the latter.

The man he would replace seems increasingly likely to head in the opposite direct as part of a surprising reunion between Alves and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Darmian, 27, still has two years left to run on his current deal but could be wise to consider seeking pastures new while still in prime physical condition.

Filling the boots of one of the most exciting wingbacks Brazil has ever produced is a daunting task, but he certainly has the ability to become a first-team regular again in the familiar surrounds of his homeland.

Is Darmian good enough to replace Alves at Juventus? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms