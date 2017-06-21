GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Dani Alves.

Juventus want a surprise Premier League player to replace Dani Alves

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus arguably boast the best defence in Europe on paper with their rock-solid quartet of Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli.

Last season the Turin giants conceded a mere 27 goals in the Italian Serie A and just three en route to the Champions League final.

Across the traditional big five leagues in Europe, only Tottenham and Bayern Munich allowed their opponents to score fewer times as Juve marched to a sixth consecutive Scudetto.

Article continues below

With that in mind, one would assume Massimiliano Allegri has no intention of disturbing his defensive set up with a raft of signings or departures.

However, with Dani Alves all but certain to have made his last Juve appearance against Real Madrid in Cardiff, the Italian boss has at least one position to address this summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Daniel Bryan makes shocking update about his in-ring return

Daniel Bryan makes shocking update about his in-ring return

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

The 34-year-old wingback is closing in on the end of his career despite showing no signs of losing his boundless energy nor curbing his attacking tendencies.

Alves was always going to be a difficult man to replace due to his unique qualities – which makes the player Juve reportedly want to fill the void all the more surprising.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

The Daily Mail claims the Champions League runners-up are plotting a bid for Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian this summer.

The Italy international is thought o feature on a shortlist of Juve targets including Joao Cancelo of Valencia, Real Madrid’s Danilo and AC Milan star Mattia de Sciglio.

Darmian saw his playing time cut to 29 appearances in all competitions during 2016-17 following the resurgence of Antonio Valencia under Jose Mourinho.

Italy v Uruguay - International Friendly

The former Chelsea boss clearly favours the Ecuadorian over his Italian colleague and would reportedly consider offers around the £18 million mark to part ways with the latter.

The man he would replace seems increasingly likely to head in the opposite direct as part of a surprising reunion between Alves and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Darmian, 27, still has two years left to run on his current deal but could be wise to consider seeking pastures new while still in prime physical condition.

Filling the boots of one of the most exciting wingbacks Brazil has ever produced is a daunting task, but he certainly has the ability to become a first-team regular again in the familiar surrounds of his homeland.

Is Darmian good enough to replace Alves at Juventus? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juventus
Paulo Dybala
Italy Football
Football
Serie A

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Daniel Bryan makes shocking update about his in-ring return

Daniel Bryan makes shocking update about his in-ring return

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Bonucci reportedly slapped Dybala at HT of Champions League final - Bonucci responds

Bonucci reportedly slapped Dybala at HT of Champions League final - Bonucci responds

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again