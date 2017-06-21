GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Toto Wolff reveals what he thinks about Valtteri Bottas' season so far

It is a daunting experience to step into the shoes of the a reigning Formula 1champion.

When Nico Rosberg unexpectedly retired after winning the 2016 drivers championship, a number of names were discussed in relation to replacing the German.

When Mercedes decided on Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, there was some doubt whether he could make the big step up from Williams to Mercedes.

Having signed just a one-year deal with his new team, Bottas is under constant pressure to impress and secure his future.

However, the 27-year-old has impressed all observers in the way he has taken up the challenge, even outdriving teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying and on race day.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has cast his verdict on Bottas' performances so far in 2017 - appearing to hint the Finn could be offered a new contract.

"Valtteri is in a strong position, you would never think he joined the team very last minute over the winter and after seven races, he has exceeded even our expectations," Wolff said, as per F1i.com.

"He’s been on pole, won a race and challenged Lewis on both Saturday and Sundays. For him, it’s now just about putting it all together."

While Hamilton and Rosberg had a frosty relationship which escalated considerably towards the tail end of the 2016 season climax, Bottas and Hamilton have developed a positive working relationship.

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Qualifying

Hamilton looked genuinely pleased when Bottas recorded his first ever victory at the Russian Grand Prix.

Bottas has had one retirement so far in 2017 which occurred in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Other than that blip, he has been a model of consistency in the other six races, finishing no lower than sixth.

Currently, Bottas is sitting third in the drivers championship with 93 points, 48 points behind the leader Sebastian Vettel and 36 behind Hamilton.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

However, Wolff is not looking too far ahead, with a lot of races left between now and the rest of the season.

He added: "It's a long Championship, there will be weekends that are good and ones that are not so good.

"It's about making the best out of it each time - maximising the points that are on the table during the difficult times and bringing the trophies home when everything does come together."

Bottas has shown that he will be around the mark when the heat is well and truly on. Has it been enough to secure a contract extension beyond this year? Only time will tell.

