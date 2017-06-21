GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Why Cristiano Ronaldo has U-turned on Real Madrid exit plans

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Aged 32, speculation has been rife this week regarding a possible Real Madrid exit after reports surfaced that he wants to leave the club he joined for £80m in 2009.

Manchester United and PSG have been the two clubs most closely linked but appear to have a received a pretty massive setback in their pursuit of the Portuguese forward.

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez yesterday gave an interview about Ronaldo and Spanish newspaper AS believe the player 'liked it very much'.

"I do not want to draw conclusions," Perez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero. "I know Cristiano; he's a great guy and a professional."

"Not I nor anyone at Madrid is contemplating that Cristiano could leave the club. We are very relaxed about this. I have not spoken to any [other clubs].

"He has to fulfil his fiscal obligations, like all. His lawyers have said he has never hidden anything, and I believe in his credibility. If there is no concealment, there is no bad faith, and his lawyers say there has been no concealment so there is no will to cheat."

According to AS, Ronaldo is now re-thinking his exit plans from the Santiago Bernabeu and could be back on track to ending his career in Spain.

Real Madrid Training and Press Conference

It is believed that he will not make a final decision on his future until after the Confederations Cup, which is currently being held in Russia.

Adored at Manchester United, the Red Devils have been used as a pawn on more than one occasion by Ronaldo's representatives.

With a new tax controversy surrounding him, it would come as no surprise if his threat to return to Old Trafford was nothing more than that.

FBL-BRITAIN-FILM-POR-RONALDO

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has publicly defended him and it appears a U-turn on Ronaldo's threat to leave is already underway.

In a very successful past 12 months, Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or, Euro 2016, La Liga and the Champions League.

Despite being booed by Real Madrid fans a couple of months ago, there can't be more than a handful who would be happy to see Ronaldo leave.

Paris Saint-Germain
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
La Liga

