Football

Arsenal.

How Puma have worried Arsenal fans after tweeting photo of new home kit

Published

Football News
24/7

Arsenal have unveiled their new home kit ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and, to be honest, it’s difficult to know what Puma have changed.

We can only assume they’re living by the ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it’ motto, which is fair enough.

The new kit has a collar but other than that, it’s pretty standard. Red and white, smart, nothing out of the ordinary.

However, Arsenal fans on Twitter were left terrified when Puma posted the tweet of their team’s new home kit at 9am this morning.

Arsenal released a tweet around the same time and two very important players were missing from Puma’s shot. You can probably guess who.

Arsenal's tweet

Here’s Arsenal’s tweet…

Puma's tweet

And here’s Puma’s…

Notice the difference?

Yep, that’s right: no Mesut Ozil and no Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal fans react to Puma's tweet

Here’s how Arsenal fans reacted to Puma’s tweet…

Why Ozil and Alexis are missing

However, others soon worked out why Ozil and Alexis were missing from Puma’s tweet…

Arsenal fans, you breathe a sigh of relief.

Both players could still leave this summer

However, there are no guarantees that either player will still be at the Emirates Stadium by the time the summer transfer window closes.

Ozil is expected to remain a Gunner but the unsettled Alexis could yet seal a move to either Bayern Munich or Manchester City.

FC Barcelona v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Arsenal, with or without their star attacking duo, will begin the new campaign against Chelsea in the Community Shield on August 6.

Arsene Wenger’s side play their first Premier League match six days later, at home to Leicester City.

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez
Petr Cech

