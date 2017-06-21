GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alexis Sanchez arsenal.

Arsenal fans fear Alexis Sanchez is leaving after noticing something on website

Whenever a new kit is launched, fans always look to see which players are present and, more importantly, which players aren’t.

If one of their stars has been linked to a move elsewhere and doesn’t appear in the new kit launch then that’s usually taken as a pretty good sign the player in question could be leaving the club.

Arsenal’s new home kit for the 2017-18 season was unveiled this morning and Puma left the Gunners faithful worried by tweeting a photo that showed neither Alexis Sanchez nor Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal, however, calmed the nerves of their supporters by tweeting the same photo featuring both of the club’s unsettled stars.

But has Arsenal’s official store just provided proof that Alexis will be leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer?

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter reckon so.

Danny Welbeck: Arsenal's new number seven?

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that you can buy a new Danny Welbeck home shirt with the number seven on the back of it.

Check it out…

p1bj51hh3gt14hb016js84e19j49.jpg

Arsenal fans react on Twitter

Number seven is, of course, the number Alexis currently wears at Arsenal.

Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League

Does this prove the Chile international is poised to join Bayern Munich or Manchester City?

Arsenal fans are now very confused

Another page on the club’s store still lists Alexis as the number seven.

Ozil’s shirt with No. 11 on the back of it is also available to purchase.

p1bj51nnfn1871nhvlp01hcf1316b.jpg

Welbeck’s shirt has the No. 23 on the back, but it still lists him as the team’s No. 7.

p1bj51og8jafhkin1gciutl15cnd.jpg

Make of this what you will…

Update

Welbeck is now listed as the club's No. 23 again - but have they already given the game away?

p1bj51tunglfd1gnq1iu61ggm16ugf.jpg

Will Alexis Sanchez still be an Arsenal player when the 2017-18 campaign gets underway? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Danny Welbeck
Thierry Henry
Alexis Sanchez
Petr Cech

