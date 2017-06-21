Ever since his shock victory over David Haye, Tony Bellew's future in boxing has been up in the air. Will he fight again? Will he have a rematch with Haye? If not, will he stay as a heavyweight? - just some of the questions he has probably asked himself.

At one point, Bellew was even considering retirement from the sport - ending on a high.

And although he has recently sounded confident about securing a title shot against Joseph Parker, the Brit now appears to be equally open to the prospect of fighting pound-for-pound king Andre Ward.

Ward defended his world light-heavyweight titles by beating Sergey Kovalev for the second time last Saturday, extending his unbeaten record to 32 wins in a row.

After his latest victory, Ward hinted at the possibility of climbing the weight divisions in order to set up a fight against Anthony Joshua. Bellew, however, has put himself forward as a potential opponent for Ward.

Talking to Sky Sports, Bellew explained: "He's a great guy. If he really wants to do it - I'm game, it's as simple as that.

"Like I say, I do respect him, he's an amazing fighter. He's very good at what he does".

Bellew, it seems, is keen for Ward to go up to his weight division, rather than go down to the American's. After his famous victory against Haye, the cruiserweight champion is confident that he could beat Ward.

He added: "But I'm a full blown, big cruiserweight. I'm not a light-heavyweight who is struggling anymore and I've just shown that I can deal with one of the most powerful heavyweights in the world.

"I would have no problem dealing with Andre Ward".

While a match-up with Ward appears to be Bellew's number one choice, he remains open to a rematch against Haye but would like to be a louder voice in negotiations this time around. Meanwhile, those murmurs of retirement appear to have completely evaporated for the time being.

"I am willing to do it, not a problem, as long as I have some say this time, because last time I had zero say and I was quite open about saying that in the build-up," Bellew continued.

"The only thing I could do was choose my gloves and choose my shorts. But this time I want a little bit more say in how things are going to go and how things are ran, and in the percentages as well. I had zero say last time".

Whoever Tony Bellew faces next, whether it's Andre Ward or a rematch with David Haye, it's clear that he wants to do it on his terms.

