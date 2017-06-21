Premier League giants Arsenal this morning released the 2017-18 home kit at Kings Cross Station in central London.

The Gunners finished 5th last season and will therefore miss out on Champions League football for the first time since 1998.

Arsene Wenger nonetheless recently put pen-to-paper on a new two year contract at the Emirates, despite notable calls from the home fans to resign.

Arsenal released a pretty unremarkable new home kit today but the thing that caused the most raised eyebrows was possibly the official press release.

It began spreading quickly on social media, with Arsenal fans humiliated and Tottenham fans enjoying mocking them.

"We are the ones riding our motorbikes with Petr Cech's helmet".

The word tragic does not do justice to this little piece of literary disaster. Arsenal fans on Twitter made no attempt to defend the club's press release.

Arseblog's Andrew Allen shared the club's press release on his Twitter and it quickly began doing the rounds on social media.

Arsenal fans on Twitter were not amused.

Their surely doesn't exist people on this planet who decided to rename their uncle "Arsene"?!

Fans of Tottenham Hotspur were basking in the embarrassment felt by the fans of their North London rivals.

