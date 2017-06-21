GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mohamed Salah.

How much Chelsea stand to earn from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah deal

Liverpool are close to wrapping up the signing of Mohamed Salah after weeks of speculation over whether a deal would actually materialise.

The Reds are understood to have finally reached an agreement with Roma and will splash a club-record fee of £39 million on the Egyptian winger.

Salah is due to complete a medical this week in what represents the final hurdle to clear before completing his switch to Anfield.

Liverpool fans are extremely excited to see what the 25-year-old can offer their team as they prepare to return to the Champions League for the first time in two years.

And they have every reason to be, considering the electrifying type of player he is.

Salah took the Serie A by storm in 2016-17 with a remarkable 15 goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances under Luciano Spalletti – who left for Inter Milan last week.

He offers even more than those outstanding figures suggest, though.

The former FC Basel starlet also boasts exceptional pace, deft skill and boundless stamina – three assets that prompted Chelsea to pay £11 million for his services in January 2014.

But he somehow struggled to find his feet in the Premier League and was shipped on loan to Fiorentina and Roma before fetching £12 million when he joined the latter permanently.

However, Chelsea will be grinning with delight as their former player edges ever closer to sealing a record-breaking move to Merseyside.

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-SPORTING

That’s because, according to the Times, the west Londoners stand to collect ten per cent of the profit Roma make from selling Salah as per a clause in his contract.

If Liverpool do drop £39 million to get their man, Chelsea will take a cool £2.7 million of the £27 million Roma receive.

Yep, as if the Premier League champions were short on cash, they’re about to receive a handsome boost to their transfer budget for doing absolutely nothing.

Antonio Conte will no doubt greet the extra funds with open arms – so long as he finds a way to deal with Salah in his new red shirt next season.

