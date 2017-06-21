GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

C.

Chris van Heerden explains what happened when he sparred with Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chris van Heerden’s footage of himself and Conor McGregor sparring didn’t present the UFC star in a positive light.

Van Heerden, McGregor’s former boxing sparring partner, released the footage on Twitter last week, adding the caption: “People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed”.

At the time of time of writing, the 29-year-old’s tweet has been retweeted 8,400 times. Check it out below.

Article continues below

It’s just further evidence of the incredible task McGregor faces when he takes on Floyd Mayweather on August 26.

The Notorious is priced at around 5/1 to upset Mayweather, who boasts an unbeaten 49-0 record, while Money is the 1/6 favourite.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Possible Summer Slam match for Big Cass revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Possible Summer Slam match for Big Cass revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Van Heerden explains why he released McGregor video

Van Heerden has since explained why he released the footage.

“When people ask me why I’ve released this footage now, it’s because it hurts me that there are guys like myself who have been devoted to this sport, risking our lives,” Van Heerden said, per MMAJunkie.

“And to see McGregor, who has zero knowledge of professional boxing, make it out like he could just get out of an octagon, step in the ring and beat up the best pound-for-pound fighter out there – to just make out like our lifestyle is so easy and that anybody could do it, and then for people to be saying he has a big chance of beating Floyd.

“I just thought, judge for yourself.”

p1bj5342qhpsgafh97pocs1cb39.jpg

Van Heerden says he cut McGregor's nose

Van Heerden and McGregor sparred twice. The former IBO welterweight champion claims to have cut the Irishman’s nose during their first session.

“We sparred on two different occasions,” Van Heerden added. “When I sparred with him on the first occasion, which was even worse than the second time, I cut his nose, but it was all fun. We weren’t in there trying to kill each other.

“The next session was the one from where the footage leaked. Conor came in with his camera people, so at the same time, I told one of my friends to take out his phone and record it too.”

Mayweather’s game is built on defence. But based on Van Heerden’s video, he might enjoy some success starting on the front foot.

What's your prediction for Mayweather vs McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Possible Summer Slam match for Big Cass revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Possible Summer Slam match for Big Cass revealed [Wrestling Observer]

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again