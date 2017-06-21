Chris van Heerden’s footage of himself and Conor McGregor sparring didn’t present the UFC star in a positive light.

Van Heerden, McGregor’s former boxing sparring partner, released the footage on Twitter last week, adding the caption: “People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed”.

At the time of time of writing, the 29-year-old’s tweet has been retweeted 8,400 times. Check it out below.

It’s just further evidence of the incredible task McGregor faces when he takes on Floyd Mayweather on August 26.

The Notorious is priced at around 5/1 to upset Mayweather, who boasts an unbeaten 49-0 record, while Money is the 1/6 favourite.

Van Heerden explains why he released McGregor video

Van Heerden has since explained why he released the footage.

“When people ask me why I’ve released this footage now, it’s because it hurts me that there are guys like myself who have been devoted to this sport, risking our lives,” Van Heerden said, per MMAJunkie.

“And to see McGregor, who has zero knowledge of professional boxing, make it out like he could just get out of an octagon, step in the ring and beat up the best pound-for-pound fighter out there – to just make out like our lifestyle is so easy and that anybody could do it, and then for people to be saying he has a big chance of beating Floyd.

“I just thought, judge for yourself.”

Van Heerden says he cut McGregor's nose

Van Heerden and McGregor sparred twice. The former IBO welterweight champion claims to have cut the Irishman’s nose during their first session.

“We sparred on two different occasions,” Van Heerden added. “When I sparred with him on the first occasion, which was even worse than the second time, I cut his nose, but it was all fun. We weren’t in there trying to kill each other.

“The next session was the one from where the footage leaked. Conor came in with his camera people, so at the same time, I told one of my friends to take out his phone and record it too.”

Mayweather’s game is built on defence. But based on Van Heerden’s video, he might enjoy some success starting on the front foot.

