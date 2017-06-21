Shocking almost everybody, world number 90 Jordan Thompson pulled off an incredibly unlikely victory over Andy Murray at the Queen's Club on Tuesday evening.

The Australian Thompson started the day not even in the competition and was only called up to replace Aljaz Bedene just hours before he stepped out onto court.

What followed was simply stunning. Thompson didn't just beat Murray, but was comfortably the better player to emerge the victor in straight sets, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

It is undoubtedly one of the biggest shocks seen at Queen's for many years and raised serious doubts about Murray's ability to defend his Wimbledon title in just a few weeks' time.

For Thompson, it easily represents the biggest win of his career to date, although the victory didn't exactly catch everyone by surprise.

Just moments before the match at Queen's, Thompson received a text from his father which predicted a potential upset.

“He had to play Murray and I did text saying, ‘Well, it would be a good scalp to get’," Stephen Thompson revealed to FoxSports.com.au.

“So I jokingly said, ‘I told you so’ after the match.

“No-one really thought he was going to do it, including him. The thing with him though, if he gets a little bit of a chance, he’ll take it."

Thompson's victory was a shock to end all other shocks. Murray was looking to win Queen's for the third successive time. It was truly David vs. Goliath.

Stephen, who also used to coach his son, added: "Without a doubt, I’d have to say it’s the biggest win of his career.

“When I saw that [match point ace] hit the backboard, I was pretty pumped."

This was the first time that Murray failed to break the serve of his opponent since he faced Roger Federer in Cincinnati two years, and 136 matches ago. Thomson's serve proved to be a deadly weapon, winning 82% of his 69% successful first serves.

“Lleyton Hewitt was one of his idols," Thompson's father continued.

“There’s still a picture of Lleyton on the wall in his bedroom from when he was younger. He’s definitely had a big influence on him, even if he didn’t know it. From years 8-17, Jordan just loved watching him play".

Indeed, Hewitt is often seen watching Thompson's games, and is always there to lend the young man words of advice and encouragement.

“I think with Jordan, it wouldn’t matter if he was playing the PlayStation or tennis, he’s got that competitive instinct".

Thompson faces world number 28 Sam Querrey next, another opponent he's never faced before.

