The rise of social media has ensured that fans can keep up with what their favourite players are up to even during the offseason.

AFC Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings is a frequent user of Twitter. In May, upon the conclusion of the Premier League season, he made headlines after being invited to a 7-a-side match with some fans after tweeting: “I wanna go kick some ball tonight”.

Mings, 24, has also uploaded videos of him working out ahead of the preseason.

“In the lab, working on footwork, agility & reaction speed,” he wrote on June 10, adding footage of himself completing some sprints.

No doubt Bournemouth fans are delighted to see Mings, who suffered a serious knee injury in 2015, working hard on his fitness at a time when many other professionals are holidaying.

On June 19, he posted two images of himself working out on Twitter, adding: “We don’t stop”.

It seems entirely harmless. Mings is putting in the work and is clearly proud of the results.

Mings' videos haven't impressed Hamann

But former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann isn’t impressed with any footballer who posts training videos in the offseason.

Hamann took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to write: “Is there anything more awkward than footballers posting clips how they work out in the off season?”

When one fan responded by suggesting that players do it in order to show the level of training that goes into becoming an elite athlete, Hamann responded: “That’s not the reason they post it though”.

“I’d rather have them show how much they want it when it matters,” he later added.

Mings has responded to Hamann's tweets

Hamann doesn’t mention any names but it’s clear that Mings is one of those he’s calling out.

And the former Ipswich Town defender has responded to Hamann’s tweets.

“People follow athletes because of their profession, no? If that's not the content they want to see then social media is backwards,” Mings wrote.

It's hard to understand what Hamann is getting at

It’s honestly tough to see what point Hamann is trying to make. Footballers have become increasingly inaccessible over the years and social media is the best way for fans to follow their idols.

Supporters would prefer more than workout videos, of course.

But if that’s what players are willing to share, rather than hosting a Q&A, then who’s to complain?

