This past week on Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns made his announcement revealing what he would be doing at this year's SummerSlam, much to the annoyance of large majority of fans.

The Big Dog revealed he would be challenging either Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WWE's second biggest show of the year, depending on which superstar comes out on top when they clash at Great Balls of Fire next month.

Why this annoyed some fans is not only because WWE is pushing Reigns into the main event picture with no reason to do so, but also just two weeks prior, he was involved, and lost, in the Fatal Five-Way at Extreme Rules to determine the number one contender for the Universal title.

This now likely means the former Shield member will face either The Destroyer, or The Beast, or there could possibly even be a Triple Threat between these three superstars for RAW's top championship by the end of August.

However, with Reigns now getting his Universal title match against Lesnar at SummerSlam, this has caused a change in his booking for WrestleMania 34, if reports are to be believed.

According to Cageside Seats, there's already a rumor going around that, if The Big Dog does receive a title shot at SummerSlam, he could be winning the championship on that day from The Beast and will instead face John Cena at WrestleMania next year.

This is certainly an interesting direction for WWE to go in, as many thought Reigns would be facing 16-time World Champion at SummerSlam this year, but it's understandable that the company is now saving the first ever one-on-one meeting between these two for their biggest event.

It most likely means now that in order to keep Cena occupied for WWE's summer party, he will now face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, possibly claiming his record-breaking 17th world title in the process.

Whether you like it or not, eventually, WWE is going to book Reigns vs Cena, with The Big Dog going over. It has the potential to be the company's biggest match since The Cenation Leader took on The Rock.

Especially now Cena is a free agent, him possibly clashing against Reigns is even more likely to happen since he is able to freely move and appear on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live.

What do you think of WWE possibly booking John Cena vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

