Lewis Hamilton can only be pleased with how himself and Mercedes are travelling as the Formula One season approaches its halfway point.

Following a poor weekend for Mercedes in Monaco late last month, the Briton and co-driver Valtteri Bottas have responded with a crucial one-two finish at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton delivered a hugely impressive performance in Montreal the weekend before last to cut Sebastian Vettel’s lead at the top of the driver standings to just 12 points.

Article continues below

The win also put Mercedes within eight points of Ferrari in the team rankings as the rivals gear up for their next assignment in Azerbaijan.

Hamilton will be eager to sustain his momentum with another strong outing in the eighth round of the campaign – especially with reports suggesting this could be his last.

Article continues below

The 32-year-old – who clinched his 56th career win at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – has responded to speculation he may call it quits after the final race of 2017.

"My destiny is in my own hands," he said, as quoted by F1 Today.

"I can decide to stop at the end of this year. Does that mean my legacy is less great than it would be if I stop in five years' time? Who's to say?

“I don't like to plan for it because I don't know what's around the corner, I don't know what I'm going to do.”

His former teammate Nico Rosberg sprung a huge surprise last December when he opted to retire despite finishing 2016 as world champion.

The German may have been influenced by constant clashes with Hamilton throughout the last three seasons – but the three-time world champion has no such factors to consider.

CURRENT MINDSET

In fact, Hamilton insists he is delighted with where he, Mercedes and the competition are at for the time being.

“…Right now it's solely (more enjoyable because of) competition," he said.

"It's also easier battling another team. When (the competition) is all within a team it's just like a big vortex, and depending on the tension it gets stronger and stronger and is actually not really what a team is built to be.

“Now having another team (to fight) we are pulling together with that same drive -- it's just so much more powerful, it's really awesome.”

The honour of becoming the first British four-time world champion is surely worth pursuing, too.

So with that in mind, it would be no surprise to see Hamilton stick around for 2018 should he miss out this year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms