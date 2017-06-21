Robert Lewandowski certainly knows where the back of the net is and then some.

The 28-year-old has been a thorn in the side of Bundesliga defences since 2011 and has rattled home the goals for both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Simply put, he’s one of the finest strikers in the modern game.

Furthermore, last season proved his most prolific term yet with no less than 43 strikes in just 47 appearances. The Pole is seemingly at the peak of his powers.

As a result, it should come as no real surprise that a number of the continent’s biggest clubs are weighing up a bid for him. Lewandowski was heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid last summer, for example.

That being, the situation appears far more serious in 2017 with Lewandowski believed to be unhappy in Bavaria. His agent revealed that his client was in fact angry with Carlo Ancelotti and, strikingly, for what appears a rather trivial issue.

Speaking to Kicker and as per Marca, he explained: "Robert has told me that he has not been supported and that the coach did not summon him for the last game to help him become the top scorer.

"He's disappointed, I've never seen him like this before. He expected the team to support him in a proactive way.”

Furthermore, his failure to hunt down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the race for Torjagerkanone even saw him hit out at his own teammates.

Unsurprisingly then, rumours of an exit after three years at the Allianz Arena have escalated. This summer however, the Premier League seems to be the preferred destination and one club in particular.

That’s if you subscribe to the words of wisdom of Sky Sports’ Guillem Balague that is. After all, not only has the Spanish pundit confirmed Lewandowski’s discomfort in Munich but has outlined his plans going forward.

Balague’s tweets can be seen below:

On Wednesday the Mirror had reported that Chelsea were interested in a deal and it seems their chances of securing the signing could be more realistic than previously thought. Besides, Balague outlines Lewandowski’s preference for the capital.

He does also allude to the great effort being piled in by United, though. With talks taking place on Wednesday, it’s clear that the 28-year-old is conflicted and fans will hope Jose Mourinho has done his best to sell the Manchester life.

Both clubs need a new striker, that’s for sure and Lewandowski would prove a world-class addition.

Manchester United are lacking up front after the release of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the failure to capture Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, Chelsea are having to turn to the regularly benched Michy Batshuayi amid an increasingly hostile Diego Costa situation.

Nevertheless, regardless of which club Lewandowski chooses, if they’re based on English shores then it’s exciting times for Premier League fans. Besides, his preference for a move could prove critical in next season’s title race.

