Conor McGregor's much-rumoured crossover bout against Floyd Mayweather is set to go down this year.

The fight is a big, big deal and represents two fighters at the top of their respective games entering into the ring against each other. It's to boxing what Mario and Sonic at the Olympic games was to Nintendo and Sega.

While there are question marks surrounding the seriousness of this fight, and what it means to the integrity of the sport of boxing, one of the two fighters is certainly taking it seriously.

Conor McGregor wants to win, and despite his time spent in UFC, will fancy his chances of pulling off an upset, as Mayweather has been retired from boxing for a number of years.

As such, McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has commissioned a huge mural of McGregor knocking out Mayweather in an attempt to help the Irishman visualise the fight.

The mural was a complete surprise to McGregor, and Subset (the people who painted it), created the whole thing in a weekend in order to maintain the element of surprise. Indeed, they are in the process of putting together a short film of McGregor's actual reaction to the mural, which will be placed online soon.

Placed behind McGregor's training ring, the huge mural depicts McGregor knocking out Mayweather with his devastating left hook.

Speaking about the mural, Subset spoke of their great relationship with Kavanagh:

"We have a great relationship with John Kavanagh and he graciously provided us with the opportunity of producing the artwork which is now the backdrop for Conor’s preparations," as per The Metro.

"The artwork is a gift for John which will aid Conor with the visualization of his success".

Subset then spoke about the element of surprise they were to keep in finishing the mural incredibly quickly:

"As it was a surprise we were required to produce it once he finished a training session on Sunday evening and before he began another training session on Monday night.

"We filmed his arrival and reaction to the artwork and we are currently in the process of making a short video using the footage.

"This will be posted online in the coming days".

The video is sure to prove popular with McGregor's millions of fans when it is released soon.

McGregor strongly believes that a big part of his success is down to visualising his victories before they happen. To be fair, it seems to work.

He is seemingly unstoppable and will be hoping that the mural can help in his efforts to beat Mayweather, who is one of the greatest boxers to have ever graced the sport.

