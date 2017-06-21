The summer of 2016 was so traumatic for Lionel Messi that he ended up dying his hair bleach blonde ahead of the 2016-17 campaign - a move totally out of character from the straight-laced forward.

The Barcelona superstar was left devastated and disillusioned after missing a crucial penalty for Argentina in the Copa America final shoot-out against Chile.

Argentina went on to lose the match, meaning Messi and his teammates had now lost three major tournament finals in as many years following previous defeats at the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 Copa America.

It was all too much for Messi, who announced his international retirement within hours of the final.

"For me, the national team is over. I’ve done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion,” the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by BBC Sport at the time. "It's been four finals, I tried.

"It was the thing I wanted the most, but I couldn't get it, so I think it's over.

"I think this is best for everyone. First of all for me, then for everyone.

"I think there's a lot of people who want this, who obviously are not satisfied, as we are not satisfied reaching a final and not winning it.

"It's very hard, but the decision is taken. Now I will not try more and there will be no going back."

Messi was then sentenced for tax fraud

Messi’s head was already all over the place when, 10 days later, he was handed a 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud.

Needless to say, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner didn’t serve any time in prison, but those couple of weeks left Messi feeling like he wanted to get away from everything - starting with Spain.

Messi told Barcelona he wanted to join another club

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo today - and brought to our attention by the Independent - Messi decided that the Premier League would be his next destination rather than Italy, France or Germany.

And there was one club in particular that Messi was keen to join.

It probably won’t come as a huge surprise to discover that Messi, according to the report, told Barcelona he wanted to join Manchester City.

Not only was the Etihad Stadium home to a large contingent of Argentine stars - including his close friends Sergio Aguero and Pablo Zabaleta - but it was also Pep Guardiola’s new club.

City were prepared to pay a world-record fee

City were reportedly willing to pay a world-record €150 million for the South American, but this was still €100 million short of his release clause.

Barça never entertained the idea of losing the world’s best player and eventually convinced him to stay put at the Camp Nou.

And a month after calling time on his international career, Messi came out of retirement to help Argentina in the efforts to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

