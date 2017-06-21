They won the Premier League title in Antonio Conte's first season in charge but all is not well at Chelsea Football Club.

The 47-year-old coach has been linked with a return to Italy and is still yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are yet to complete any transfer business this summer and it appears the Italian coach is in the midst of a power battle with the Chelsea hierarchy.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Diego Costa's future at the club remains unclear and his departure would leave Michy Batshuayi at the only recognised striker at the club.

The troubled former Atletico Madrid frontman recently admitted that his relationship with Conte had broken down.

Article continues below

“My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on,” the 28-year-old told The Guardian.

“I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.”

The Blues have shown interest in Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore but a deal is reportedly some way off, as report Standard Sport.

21-year-old Traore was certainly not Conte's first choice signing but the enigmatic coach has been told by the board to invest in younger players.

According to Standard Sport, Conte wanted to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens but the Chelsea board vetoed it because of his age.

Mertens turned 30 in May, but finished his fourth season in Italy with a whopping 28 Serie A goals - his best tally of his whole career.

The Belgian international recently put pen-to-paper on a new three year deal at Napoli.

Chelsea fans need the board to build bridges with Conte in order to kick off their summer transfer window.

There is plenty of exciting talent on the market and Premier League champions Chelsea are certainly not strapped for cash.

It's hard to believe that they will look to replace the outgoing Costa with the inconsistent Boro winger Adama Traore.

The disagreement over Dries Mertens will surely have left a bitter taste in Conte's mouth.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms