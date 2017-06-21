GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Conte.

The player Chelsea won't allow Antonio Conte to sign this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

They won the Premier League title in Antonio Conte's first season in charge but all is not well at Chelsea Football Club.

The 47-year-old coach has been linked with a return to Italy and is still yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are yet to complete any transfer business this summer and it appears the Italian coach is in the midst of a power battle with the Chelsea hierarchy.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Diego Costa's future at the club remains unclear and his departure would leave Michy Batshuayi at the only recognised striker at the club.

The troubled former Atletico Madrid frontman recently admitted that his relationship with Conte had broken down.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Daniel Bryan addresses the Women's Money in the Bank controversy

Daniel Bryan addresses the Women's Money in the Bank controversy

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

“My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on,” the 28-year-old told The Guardian.

“I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.”

The Blues have shown interest in Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore but a deal is reportedly some way off, as report Standard Sport.

Middlesbrough v West Ham United - Premier League

21-year-old Traore was certainly not Conte's first choice signing but the enigmatic coach has been told by the board to invest in younger players.

According to Standard Sport, Conte wanted to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens but the Chelsea board vetoed it because of his age.

Mertens turned 30 in May, but finished his fourth season in Italy with a whopping 28 Serie A goals - his best tally of his whole career.

The Belgian international recently put pen-to-paper on a new three year deal at Napoli.

Chelsea fans need the board to build bridges with Conte in order to kick off their summer transfer window.

There is plenty of exciting talent on the market and Premier League champions Chelsea are certainly not strapped for cash.

It's hard to believe that they will look to replace the outgoing Costa with the inconsistent Boro winger Adama Traore.

The disagreement over Dries Mertens will surely have left a bitter taste in Conte's mouth.

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Football
Diego Costa
Serie A

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Former WWE superstar in talks to return to the company

Daniel Bryan addresses the Women's Money in the Bank controversy

Daniel Bryan addresses the Women's Money in the Bank controversy

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Chelsea have been linked with the most ambitious transfer yet

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Puma have just terrified Arsenal fans on Twitter with this pic of new home kit

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again